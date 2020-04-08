E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘I still believe the play-offs are within reach, and if we get there, then momentum is everything’

08 April, 2020 - 19:00
FRANK WESTON began his love affair with Ipswich Town back in the 1960s.

Frank Weston, right, with Radio Suffolk's Graeme MacFrank Weston, right, with Radio Suffolk's Graeme Mac

Let me begin by explaining how my love affair with Ipswich Town began.

I grew up on Merseyside in a place called Maghull.

As a child I followed family loyalties and supported Everton but then at the age of 14, my big, know-it-all cousin, predicted that Ipswich would be relegated from the First Division as it was known then.

Already Town had become my second favourite team but when I won this little bet and they stayed up in 1969, the Blues become my one and only choice!

I will never forget watching Town years later at Goodison Park, when they beat the Toffees 4-0! It should have been more but Alan Brazil picked up the ball when completely free of the defence, assuming he was offside. He wasn’t and he missed out on his hat-trick.

He even hit the post too, which I guess just added to his personal disappointment.

Slowly but surely, under Sir Bobby Robson, the Club’s fortunes turned, and we all know what developed afterwards. I won ten quid from a bookie friend of mine when we won the FA Cup in 1978 and even moved to Suffolk for a while after this so that I could get to Portman Road at every available opportunity – it was at a time when Town were arguably at their peak.

I will never forget going to the Sir Bobby Robson testimonial match, where in front of 23,000 people, Town drew 2-2 with an England XI that included Russell Osman and Terry Butcher!

What was even more remarkable was that George Best made a cameo appearance in the second half and what a pleasure it was to see him wearing the Town colours and laying on the Town goals with passes of pure precision.

At 36, he was still extraordinary and there was even talk that he might sign for the Blues from Hibernian but this sadly was not to be.

I even once interviewed three Town players for a hospital radio service and Sir Bobby orchestrated proceedings.

“Come on fellas I want a few volunteers. Mick (Mills) you’ll do it. Come on I want more people!”

YOUR POSTS: ‘Dozzell keeps being told to take a chance he’s not given!’

Then John Wark and Paul Mariner raised their hands too and I got three interviews, when one surely would have sufficed.

For the last 30 years I have resided in the Netherlands – although I still retain my British passport. I get to see the Blues these days mainly through ifollow but when I can; I still take in a few trips to my beloved Portman Road.

This prolonged rest could be for the best, if Kane Vincent Young, Jack Lankester and James Norwood return to the fold and we can improve massively on our home form.

I still believe the play-offs are within our reach, and if we get there by the skin of our teeth then momentum is everything.

Come on you Blues!

Frank Weston

- We welcome your posts. e: mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

Drive 24