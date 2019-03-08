Ipswich Town striker Brown signs first professional deal

Zak Brown has signed a professional deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town youngster Zak Brown has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract with the club, who hold the option to extend that deal by a further season.

Striker Brown played the majority of his football with the Under 18s last season while also turning out for the Under 23s on a handful of occasions.

He is the younger brother of Charlie Brown, who left the Ipswich Town academy for Chelsea in 2016 and impressed in the UEFA Youth League for the Londoners last season.

Manager Paul Lambert has made a real effort to tie down the club's most promising young players in recent months, with Kai Brown, Corrie Ndaba, Brett McGavin, Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni among those to have signed deals.