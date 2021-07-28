Published: 7:00 PM July 28, 2021

A drone shot of one of the sunflower mazes at the farm near Eye - Credit: Frogs Farm

Visitors are being invited to explore two sunflower mazes on a Suffolk farm.

It's the first year of the unusual attraction, at Frogs Farm on the A140 near Eye, which is run by Freddy Vaudrey and partner Bekkie Hatwell.

Freddy Vaudrey and Bekkie Hatwell among the sunflowers at their farm near Eye - Credit: Frogs Farm

Freddy said: "We grew some sunflowers last year, and a couple of people who visited said we should have a maize maze. So we thought, let's combine the ideas and do it with sunflowers."

The farm, in Thwaite, near Mendlesham, also offers cut flowers, managed by Freddy's mother, Jennifer, and a pick-your-own wildflower garden.

And it had a pumpkin patch last year, which will be returning in the autumn.

A drone shot of one of the sunflower mazes at the farm near Eye, with a frog in the middle - Credit: Frogs Farm

Freddy said the Frogs Farm name had been chosen because he had often been nicknamed "Freddy the Frog" .

In keeping with the theme, one of the mazes has a frog in the centre, while the other has ten small frogs spelling out a password - and if children crack the code they receive a sticker.

The first maze follows more of a traditional "maize maze" layout, while the second is an easier labyrinth-style walkthrough.

In the middle of one of the sunflower mazes - Credit: Frogs Farm

"People do get lost in both, but it is harder to get lost in the easier one," Freddy added.

The couple have received a lot of positive feedback since the mazes opened this month, and say they are proving popular with families and children.

There is a lot of space in the fields, and bookings are not needed. Bekkie said: "You can just turn up and go. We don't want people to be stuck with coming on a wet day."

The mazes are open daily from 9.30am until 5pm until September 1, with last entry at 3.30pm. There is a £5 charge per person, free for under-threes.

For an extra charge you can also pick flowers from the wild flower meadows. Refreshments are available to buy, and there are also picnic benches.

A youngster picking wild flowers at Frogs Farm near Eye - Credit: Frogs Farm

Over the summer, Frogs Farm is also offering sunset and prosecco evenings, with the next one due to take place on Friday, July 30. The cost for these is £7.50 per person.

"We had a couple of sunset evenings last year and people wanted us to do some more," Bekkie said. "We have a 40-acre field and the views of the sunsets are amazing."

The evenings are only scheduled a few days ahead, she added, with an eye to the weather forecasts. Soft drinks are available as well as prosecco, from the Nags Shed mobile bar.

For more details, search for @frogsfarmsuffolk on Facebook.

Some of the sunflowers at the farm near Eye - Credit: Frogs Farm



