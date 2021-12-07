News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Advent calendar street in Framlingham

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 7:00 PM December 7, 2021
Updated: 7:30 PM December 7, 2021
Jane Hobbs, one of the residents taking part in Double Street's Advent Window Display at Framlingham

Jane Hobbs, one of the residents taking part in Double Street's Advent Window Display at Framlingham, with her Lego London display. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Residents of a Suffolk street are once again working together to create a special Christmas season treat - and raise cash for charity.

Householders in Double Street in Framlingham have launched their annual advent calendar window lighting display. 

For the past eight years, neighbours have pulled together to create a decorative display to be enjoyed by all, while raising some funds for charitable causes, too.  

Resident Jenny McEwan, taking part in Double Street's Advent Window Display at Framlingham with her

Resident Jenny McEwan, taking part in Double Street's Advent Window Display at Framlingham with her Snowtime Showtime window. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The annual event was created by Double Street resident Gill Knights.

“I saw on Look East that a village in Cambridgeshire was doing something a bit similar, but with one house here, one house there,” said Gill, 69.  

“We do live in a pretty street right next to the church and the castle. It’s an old street, the houses almost all different. I thought rather than have the windows dotted around, it’d be nice just to have them all together, so you can walk up and down.

Duncan Heining with his window Disney Christmas, in Double Street's Advent Window Display at Framlin

Duncan Heining with his window Disney Christmas, in Double Street's Advent Window Display at Framlingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And so, I proposed the idea. I invited everybody in the street for tea and cake one summer’s afternoon and put it to them. And we went from there.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Trio jailed as travellers' site shooting described as 'like a movie scene'
  2. 2 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
  3. 3 Major west Suffolk road reopens after lorry and car crash
  1. 4 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
  2. 5 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
  3. 6 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
  4. 7 'Selection is down to the manager' - Town CEO Ashton on Norwood's absence
  5. 8 Battle of the caretakers, good omens and McGreal's possible rejig... Charlton v Ipswich
  6. 9 Charlton boss Jackson on Bonne's 'point to prove', Addicks' interest in Pigott and Cook's sacking
  7. 10 Historic pub and restaurant to reopen after £150,000 investment

Despite the pandemic, the neighbours enjoyed a popular year in 2020, which they are hoping to repeat. 

Gill said: “We did get a lot of visitors last year, people with children especially. Some people come more than once, and children after school. We do encourage people to give money to our charities, but you can come for nothing.” 

Organiser, Gill Knights with her Christmas Carols window in Double Street's Advent Window Display at

Organiser, Gill Knights with her Christmas Carols window in Double Street's Advent Window Display at Framlingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People were incredibly generous. 

“We raised over £1,000 last year,” said Gill. “Everything that is given goes to charity. Nobody takes any money for any materials.”

The displays are simply “a labour of love.” 

This year, the charities they are supporting are East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and the Salvation Army.  

One of the windows taking part in Double Street's Advent Window Display at Framlingham. Picture: DEN

One of the windows taking part in Double Street's Advent Window Display at Framlingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

As for what to expect this year, Gill insists that everyone will have to wait and see. 

“I think we’re going to have some pretty special ones this year. I was told by a friend that she’s got a really good idea, but I know what it is. We don’t know what everybody else is having until they have it.” 

One neighbour displays the three kings bearing gifts as her festive contribution

The Double Street neighbours fill their windows with festive displays each year - Credit: Gill Knights


Christmas
East Suffolk News
Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Manning, Michael Appleton, Neil Warnock and Lee Johnson could all be in the frame to replace Paul Cook

Football

The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stam

Football | Video

The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook.

Opinion

Stuart Watson's verdict: Cook sacking shows Town owners mean business

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon