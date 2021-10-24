So much more than an apple a day at Suffolk celebration

Gallery

Published: 11:30 AM October 24, 2021

Youngsters taking part in apple themed crafts at the Apple Day at the Museum of East Anglian Life - Credit: Jess Coppins

It was all about apples as a special day celebrated the harvest of one of the nation's favourite fruits.

Apple fun for all ages at the Apple Day at the Museum of East Anglian Life - Credit: Jess Coppins

There were fun crafts, folklore tours, and activities for visitors of all ages - and a chance to see a working apple press and taste-test a tantalising variety of apples and freshly-squeezed juice.

Youngsters taking part in apple themed crafts at the Apple Day at the Museum of East Anglian Life - Credit: Jess Coppins

Around 2,500 different varieties of apple are grown in the UK, and the nation eats 122,000 tons of the fruit every year.

Learning all about apples at the Museum of East Anglian Life Apple Day at Stowmarket - Credit: Jess Coppins

Apple Day at the Museum of East Anglian LIfe, Stowmarket, on Saturday was a chance to find out more - including enjoying tours of the museum orchard, which has 60 varieties of apples, plums, pears, cherries and other fruit, along with finding out which apples are are best for eating, and drinking, and exploring how people have cooked apples in the past and recipes for today.

Advice on identifying some of the UK's 2,500 types of apple at the Apple Day at the Museum of East Anglian Life - Credit: Jess Coppins

Members of the Suffolk Traditional Orchards Group also took part, helping people to identify apples and giving expert advice on growing and caring for them.

Best for eating or best for cooking? Getting to grips with different varieties of apples at the Apple Day - Credit: Jess Coppins

Demonstrating the apple press at the Apple Day at Stowmarket - Credit: Jess Coppins

There was plenty of apple drinks and food to tingle the taste buds - Credit: Jess Coppins



