So much more than an apple a day at Suffolk celebration
It was all about apples as a special day celebrated the harvest of one of the nation's favourite fruits.
There were fun crafts, folklore tours, and activities for visitors of all ages - and a chance to see a working apple press and taste-test a tantalising variety of apples and freshly-squeezed juice.
Around 2,500 different varieties of apple are grown in the UK, and the nation eats 122,000 tons of the fruit every year.
Apple Day at the Museum of East Anglian LIfe, Stowmarket, on Saturday was a chance to find out more - including enjoying tours of the museum orchard, which has 60 varieties of apples, plums, pears, cherries and other fruit, along with finding out which apples are are best for eating, and drinking, and exploring how people have cooked apples in the past and recipes for today.
Members of the Suffolk Traditional Orchards Group also took part, helping people to identify apples and giving expert advice on growing and caring for them.