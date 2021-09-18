News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

artEast exhibition returns to showcase best of region and beyond

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:45 AM September 18, 2021   
artEast is back and showcasing the best in upcoming and established artists

artEast is back and showcasing the best in upcoming and established artists - Credit: Georgina Barclay

The popular artEast exhibition has returned for its third event, showcasing upcoming and established artists from across East Anglia and beyond. 

The exhibition is being held at Framsden Hall Barn, near Debenham, until September 21. 

It features over 300 pieces including paintings, sculptures and ceramics. 

All of the artwork included has been selected by the exhibition's curators Henny Palmer-Tomkinson and Georgina Barclay, who is also exhibiting her own pieces at the event. 

"It's mix of established artists and upcoming artists," said Mrs Palmer-Tomkinson.

You may also want to watch:

"We wanted to have something for everyone."

Clockwise from top left: Georgiana Anstruther, Georgina Barclay, Decima Campe, Sergiy Ciochina, Simon Carter and Tom Hiscock

Clockwise from top left: Georgiana Anstruther, Georgina Barclay, Decima Campe, Sergiy Ciochina, Simon Carter and Tom Hiscock - Credit: Georgiana Anstruther/ Georgina Barclay/ Decima Campe/ Sergiy Ciochina/ Simon Carter/ Tom Hiscock

Amongst the artists taking part in the exhibition are Sergiy Ciochina, Essex-based artist Simon Carter and Debenham-based James Power. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bishop on his 'brutal, almost disrespectful' Ipswich exit, not fitting into Cook's system and why he's 'absolutely loving' life at Lincoln
  2. 2 A14 blocked after three vehicle crash
  3. 3 Your favourite pub, restaurant, café and hotel in Suffolk revealed
  1. 4 Cook on whether he's missing the influence of Richardson
  2. 5 ‘Inadequate’ private hospital closes after patients ‘put at prolonged risk of harm’
  3. 6 Town face 'red tape' wait over Celina
  4. 7 7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets
  5. 8 Yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued for parts of Suffolk
  6. 9 Grieving Cook determined to fill Town fans with joy
  7. 10 Two 'cowardly bullies' sentenced for Christmas attack at Center Parcs

Members of the Sudbourne Park Printmakers will also be showing a wide variety of prints alongside the other artists. 

The business partners have ensured that all visitors to the exhibition are able to purchase an item for their own homes. 

"You can buy a pot for £15 or by something substantial from an established artist," said Georgina. 

"It's accessible."

Georgina Barclay and Henny Palmer -Tomkinson

Georgina Barclay and Henny Palmer -Tomkinson - Credit: Henny Palmer -Tomkinson /Georgina Barclay

The exhibition has already been attracting crowds in its first few days of being open with many items having already been sold.  

"It's been very well received," they said. 

"People are buying. There are red stickers all over the place."

Unlike many other events of its kind artEast was able to go ahead last year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, the business partners said it was important for artists to have a space where they could sell their work after another tough year for them. 

"The artists are ecstatic about it," said said Mrs Palmer-Tomkinson. 

"It's thrilling to be able to help after all these difficult times."

They said the exhibition had been made all the better by the venue it was being hosted in, which attracted many of the visitors. 

"It's a stunning venue," they said.

The artEast exhibition will continue until Tuesday, September 21. More information about all the artists taking part in the exhibition can be found online

Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bradwell dogging site

Essex Police

Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'

Piers Meyler

Logo Icon
Ed Sheeran has hinted at when the 2022 tour dates for his = tour will be announced. 

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Zaika in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, is one of three restaurants in Suffolk and north Essex up for the English Curry Awards

Food and Drink

Three East Anglian curry houses make final of English Curry Awards

Timothy Bradford

person
Councillor John Griffiths cutting the ribbon at Longcroft Cat Hotel Bury st Edmunds

Pets

Five star cat hotel opens near Bury St Edmunds

Timothy Bradford

person