artEast exhibition returns to showcase best of region and beyond

Published: 11:45 AM September 18, 2021

artEast is back and showcasing the best in upcoming and established artists - Credit: Georgina Barclay

The popular artEast exhibition has returned for its third event, showcasing upcoming and established artists from across East Anglia and beyond.

The exhibition is being held at Framsden Hall Barn, near Debenham, until September 21.

It features over 300 pieces including paintings, sculptures and ceramics.

All of the artwork included has been selected by the exhibition's curators Henny Palmer-Tomkinson and Georgina Barclay, who is also exhibiting her own pieces at the event.

"It's mix of established artists and upcoming artists," said Mrs Palmer-Tomkinson.

"We wanted to have something for everyone."

Clockwise from top left: Georgiana Anstruther, Georgina Barclay, Decima Campe, Sergiy Ciochina, Simon Carter and Tom Hiscock - Credit: Georgiana Anstruther/ Georgina Barclay/ Decima Campe/ Sergiy Ciochina/ Simon Carter/ Tom Hiscock

Amongst the artists taking part in the exhibition are Sergiy Ciochina, Essex-based artist Simon Carter and Debenham-based James Power.

Members of the Sudbourne Park Printmakers will also be showing a wide variety of prints alongside the other artists.

The business partners have ensured that all visitors to the exhibition are able to purchase an item for their own homes.

"You can buy a pot for £15 or by something substantial from an established artist," said Georgina.

"It's accessible."

Georgina Barclay and Henny Palmer -Tomkinson - Credit: Henny Palmer -Tomkinson /Georgina Barclay

The exhibition has already been attracting crowds in its first few days of being open with many items having already been sold.

"It's been very well received," they said.

"People are buying. There are red stickers all over the place."

Unlike many other events of its kind artEast was able to go ahead last year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, the business partners said it was important for artists to have a space where they could sell their work after another tough year for them.

"The artists are ecstatic about it," said said Mrs Palmer-Tomkinson.

"It's thrilling to be able to help after all these difficult times."

They said the exhibition had been made all the better by the venue it was being hosted in, which attracted many of the visitors.

"It's a stunning venue," they said.

The artEast exhibition will continue until Tuesday, September 21. More information about all the artists taking part in the exhibition can be found online.