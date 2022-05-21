News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fancy a putt? Here are five of the best crazy golf courses in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:30 AM May 21, 2022
The Boom Battle bar in Ipswich is open. Axe throwing, Mini Golf and virtual darts. PICTURE: CHARLOTT

While it may lack some of the dignity and poise of the full-sized game, crazy golf is a lot of fun – and always a brilliant hit with the youngsters.

Here are five fantastic crazy golf courses you can visit with your family in Suffolk. 

Boom Battle Bar

A family enjoying Boom Battle Bar's impressively compact 9 hole crazy golf course

Where: Boom Battle Bar, Buttermarket Shopping Centre, St Stephens Lane, Ipswich

Price: £9 per person

Ipswich's newest activity bar manages to compress an entire golf course into the Buttermarket.

Featuring shots that seem to defy the laws of physics, this modern indoor course has the added benefit of being able to have a drink and get some wings while playing it. 

Other activities including darts, karaoke, and axe-throwing are available. 

Alton Water MiniGolf

Where: Alton Water Sports Centre, Stutton, Ipswich

Price: £4 per person or £12 for a family ticket

Opened towards the end of 2019, Alton Waters mini-golf course is themed after the reservoir and water park it is set beside, offering players a quick lesson on the history of Ipswich's main water supply.

After you are done with the nine-hole course, players can watch sailing boats from the shore, or explore the expansive park surrounding it. 

Congo Rapids Lost World Adventure Golf 

Where: Ufford Park Hotel, Melton, Woodbridge

Price: £8.50 adults/£6.50 children

The Congo Rapids adventure starts by taking a self-propelled raft across a lagoon, then you pass a plane crash and explore an abandoned temple, before reaching the land of the dinosaurs.

While this 18 hole golf course may not closely resemble the African rainforest it is themed after, it definitely looks like a lot of fun. 

Smugglers Bay Adventure Golf

Where: Stonham Barns Golf Park, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal

Price: £7 adults/£5 children

Featuring 18 holes of piratical fun, the Stonham Barns Smugglers Bay adventure golf course will have you play past shipwrecks, vortexes and whale ribs. 

With cameos from famous pirates, sound effects, lighting and a full-sized palm tree, Smugglers Bay is a memorable day out for the whole crew. 

Magical Golf

Where: Mannings Amusements, Sea Road, Felixstowe

Price: £3 per person

Set inside Mannings Amusement Arcade on the Felixstowe Seafront, magical golf takes place inside a varied and strange magical otherworld. 

Visitors will put their balls around libraries, through caves, and across lost tombs in 13 holes of fun. 

Guests praise the low prices and friendly staff. 

