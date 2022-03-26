News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Sudbury Fun Run returns after two years and has a new name

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 1:26 PM March 26, 2022
Sudbury Fun Run, Annual charity 5 mile run and sponsored walk. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Sudbury Fun Run will be making its return this year. - Credit: Gregg Brown

After a two-year absence due to Covid, the Sudbury Fun Run will be returning this year under a new name.

The five-mile run will make its return on Good Friday,  April 15, starting at 9:15am in Station Road, and finishing in Belle Vue Park, with the route taking runners through parts of Sudbury and Great Cornard.

As of this year the run, which was established in 1982, will be known as the 'The Bob French Sudbury Fun Run' in honour of the former president, treasurer, runner and long-term member of the Sudbury Joggers, who organise the event.

The chosen charities for this year's event are the British Heart Foundation (Bob's favoured charity) as well as the Storehouse Foodbank.

It has been decided that this year's run will not be followed by a sponsored walk.

More information about the run as well as information on how to enter can be found here.

Map of the route of the Sudbury Fun Run

Map of the route of the Sudbury Fun Run. - Credit: Sudbury Fun Run


Charity Fundraiser
Sudbury News
Suffolk
Babergh News

Don't Miss

NEWNHAM court police incident Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Multiple police units at scene of ongoing incident in Ipswich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The cafe and wool store would be built on land in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin

East Suffolk Council

Village cafe and wool shop plan refused despite huge support

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Afternoon tea at the Lavenham Swan.

Food and Drink

Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The White Hart in Blythburgh.

Pubs

7 family friendly pubs to visit in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon