Sudbury Fun Run returns after two years and has a new name

After a two-year absence due to Covid, the Sudbury Fun Run will be returning this year under a new name.

The five-mile run will make its return on Good Friday, April 15, starting at 9:15am in Station Road, and finishing in Belle Vue Park, with the route taking runners through parts of Sudbury and Great Cornard.

As of this year the run, which was established in 1982, will be known as the 'The Bob French Sudbury Fun Run' in honour of the former president, treasurer, runner and long-term member of the Sudbury Joggers, who organise the event.

The chosen charities for this year's event are the British Heart Foundation (Bob's favoured charity) as well as the Storehouse Foodbank.

It has been decided that this year's run will not be followed by a sponsored walk.

More information about the run as well as information on how to enter can be found here.

Map of the route of the Sudbury Fun Run. - Credit: Sudbury Fun Run



