Celebrate the bank holiday weekend with a special night of music

Bury St Edmunds Concert Band at one of their performances - Credit: Theatre Royal

The Bury St Edmunds Concert Band returns to the town's Theatre Royal this bank holiday weekend with an array of their favourite songs and a new piece, written especially for them.

The concert takes place in Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, May 1 and will start at 7.30pm.

The band will be performing a range of pieces including, Creed, Mars from The Planets, The Lion King Theme Tune, Your Song by Elton John, Harry Potter Theme Tune and Liberty Bell March.

The orchestra will also perform a new composition called Moon Chase, which was written specifically for them by the composer Litha Efthymiou.

In collaboration with Making Music and their Adopt a Music Creator Project, the band has worked with Litha over the past 18 months to create the piece.

Emma Suckling, head of development at the Theatre Royal, said: “This brilliant, joyful evening of well-known modern classics and popular music will have your toes tapping and your heart soaring.

“Bury St Edmunds Concert Band always brings an evening of fun for all the family to Theatre Royal and this, their ninth concert with us, is guaranteed to delight. The joy of watching this outstanding concert band playing together on stage will make your bank holiday weekend go with a real swing.”

The concert will be recorded live on the evening and broadcast on Radio 3.

Tickets are from £10.50 and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone or online.

Bury St Edmunds Concert Band's first performance in 2014 was a sell-out.

Since then, it has performed annual concerts in the Theatre Royal. For nine years the band has helped the theatre to raise more than £35, 000.

The theatre’s other upcoming events are The Birds and The Bees comedy, Thane & The Villeins jazz trio, and a community production of The Wind in the willows.