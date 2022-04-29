News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Celebrate the bank holiday weekend with a special night of music

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:00 PM April 29, 2022
Bury St Edmunds Concert Band at one of their performances

Bury St Edmunds Concert Band at one of their performances - Credit: Theatre Royal

The Bury St Edmunds Concert Band returns to the town's Theatre Royal this bank holiday weekend with an array of their favourite songs and a new piece, written especially for them.  

The concert takes place in Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, May 1 and will start at 7.30pm. 

The band will be performing a range of pieces including, Creed, Mars from The Planets, The Lion King Theme Tune, Your Song by Elton John, Harry Potter Theme Tune and Liberty Bell March. 

The orchestra will also perform a new composition called Moon Chase, which was written specifically for them by the composer Litha Efthymiou.   

In collaboration with Making Music and their Adopt a Music Creator Project, the band has worked with Litha over the past 18 months to create the piece. 

Emma Suckling, head of development at the Theatre Royal, said: “This brilliant, joyful evening of well-known modern classics and popular music will have your toes tapping and your heart soaring.  

“Bury St Edmunds Concert Band always brings an evening of fun for all the family to Theatre Royal and this, their ninth concert with us, is guaranteed to delight. The joy of watching this outstanding concert band playing together on stage will make your bank holiday weekend go with a real swing.” 

Bury St Edmunds Concert Band at one of their performances

Bury St Edmunds Concert Band at one of their performances - Credit: Theatre Royal

Most Read

  1. 1 Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds
  2. 2 Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder as man killed in stabbing named
  3. 3 Pub with ‘secret’ cinema and smokehouse is now selling wood-fired pizzas
  1. 4 Pub where licence revoked over drug dealing applies for new licence
  2. 5 'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced
  3. 6 Flat bed lorry seized after driver caught without MOT and insurance
  4. 7 Suffolk mum found guilty of neglect after baby daughter died sentenced
  5. 8 Insta-trending fashion brand opens new store in Suffolk
  6. 9 Suffolk A-roads face overnight disruption from roadworks
  7. 10 Boy, 16, arrested after drugs and taser found at Bury St Edmunds home

The concert will be recorded live on the evening and broadcast on Radio 3. 

Tickets are from £10.50 and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone or online

Bury St Edmunds Concert Band's first performance in 2014 was a sell-out.  

Since then, it has performed annual concerts in the Theatre Royal. For nine years the band has helped the theatre to raise more than £35, 000. 

The theatre’s other upcoming events are The Birds and The Bees comedy, Thane & The Villeins jazz trio, and a community production of The Wind in the willows. 

Music
Theatre
Comedy
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Suffolk Live News

Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Suffolk Live News | Video

Man killed and woman in critical condition after double stabbing

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen has been named as the best farm shop/deli in East Anglia

Suffolk Live News

'I feel lost for words' - Suffolk deli crowned best in East Anglia

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised that people are urinating near waste bins and on the sea wall

East Suffolk Council

Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed

Dominic Bareham

person