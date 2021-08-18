7 things to do in Suffolk for £10 a head or less

Published: 6:57 PM August 18, 2021

There are many amazing things to do in Suffolk that won't break the bank and with the summer holidays in full flow here are some cheap ideas for a family day out.

National Trust Sutton Hoo

Take a walk across the beautiful 255-acre estate, with stunning views of the River Deben and the home of the hit Netflix film The Dig.

Discover the Royal Burial Ground and see the incredible story of the ship burial of an Anglo-Saxon king and his treasured possesions.

Where: Tranmer House, Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 3DJ

Price: Family ticket £38.50

Framlingham Castle

Wander around the magnificent 12th century castle which is surrounded by parkland.

Enjoy the wonderful wall walk, which takes you 10.5 metres high up on the 800-year-old walls and which gives you a splendid view of the monument and the surrounding countryside.

Where: Church Street, Framlingham, Suffolk, IP13 9BP

Price: Family ticket £29.40

Laser quest

Roll back the years and spend some quality time together at the epic laser tag arena in Bury St Edmunds that covers 6,000sq ft and four levels.

There is room for 30 people to join in so it really is a great place for the whole family and friends to enjoy some time together.

Where: Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3SP

Price: £7 per person per game.

Ipswich Museum

Enjoy a fun-filled day out and make lasting memories with family and friends at Ipswich Museum.

Step inside the Ipswich Museum and meet animals from around the world in the Victorian Natural History Gallery, from lions to gorillas.

Where: High Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 3QH

Price: Free admission

Moon exhibition

Space has got a whole lot cooler as a large inflatable moon has gone on display at Ipswich Art Gallery.

Discover what the Moon is made of, how it has influenced our history, culture and natural world, and how we have explored it from ancient times to the present and future.

Where: High Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 3 QH

Price: Free

Bowling

Ten pin bowling is always a family favourite and a great day out too.

Where: Superbowl UK Ipswich, Buttermarket Centre, St Stephens Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DT

Price: £6.80 per child and £7.80 per adult

Sunflowers

An amazing bright yellow sea of sunshine has appeared at the Rougham Estate, near Bury St Edmunds.

More than 88,000 sunflowers have grown to help boost the local wildlife. Children and families can also enjoy the amazing maze around the wonderful flowers.

Where: Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham Estate, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP30 9JG

Price: Free







