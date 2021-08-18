7 things to do in Suffolk for £10 a head or less
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
There are many amazing things to do in Suffolk that won't break the bank and with the summer holidays in full flow here are some cheap ideas for a family day out.
National Trust Sutton Hoo
Take a walk across the beautiful 255-acre estate, with stunning views of the River Deben and the home of the hit Netflix film The Dig.
Discover the Royal Burial Ground and see the incredible story of the ship burial of an Anglo-Saxon king and his treasured possesions.
Where: Tranmer House, Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 3DJ
You may also want to watch:
Price: Family ticket £38.50
Framlingham Castle
Most Read
- 1 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham
- 3 'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
- 5 Cheltenham Town 2-1 Ipswich Town: Blues' stuttering start continues as long throws cause chaos
- 6 'If they're not in the top two I'll be very surprised' - Duff on Town
- 7 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss at Cheltenham
- 8 Van stopped on A14 found to be 70% overweight with insecure load
- 9 Concerns 'staycations' fuelling rental collapse on Suffolk coast
- 10 Opinion: 'Banksy’s street art is still art – and we should respect it'
Wander around the magnificent 12th century castle which is surrounded by parkland.
Enjoy the wonderful wall walk, which takes you 10.5 metres high up on the 800-year-old walls and which gives you a splendid view of the monument and the surrounding countryside.
Where: Church Street, Framlingham, Suffolk, IP13 9BP
Price: Family ticket £29.40
Laser quest
Roll back the years and spend some quality time together at the epic laser tag arena in Bury St Edmunds that covers 6,000sq ft and four levels.
There is room for 30 people to join in so it really is a great place for the whole family and friends to enjoy some time together.
Where: Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3SP
Price: £7 per person per game.
Ipswich Museum
Enjoy a fun-filled day out and make lasting memories with family and friends at Ipswich Museum.
Step inside the Ipswich Museum and meet animals from around the world in the Victorian Natural History Gallery, from lions to gorillas.
Where: High Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 3QH
Price: Free admission
Moon exhibition
Space has got a whole lot cooler as a large inflatable moon has gone on display at Ipswich Art Gallery.
Discover what the Moon is made of, how it has influenced our history, culture and natural world, and how we have explored it from ancient times to the present and future.
Where: High Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 3 QH
Price: Free
Bowling
Ten pin bowling is always a family favourite and a great day out too.
Superbowl in Ipswich offers games for under £10
Where: Superbowl UK Ipswich, Buttermarket Centre, St Stephens Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DT
Price: £6.80 per child and £7.80 per adult
Sunflowers
An amazing bright yellow sea of sunshine has appeared at the Rougham Estate, near Bury St Edmunds.
More than 88,000 sunflowers have grown to help boost the local wildlife. Children and families can also enjoy the amazing maze around the wonderful flowers.
Where: Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham Estate, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP30 9JG
Price: Free