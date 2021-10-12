Published: 7:00 PM October 12, 2021

Jazz stars Courtney Pine and Zoe Rahman who are bringing their new stripped back show to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on October 26 - Credit: Alfred George Bailey

Jazz star Courtney Pine has long had a close relationship with Suffolk appearing at multiple venues across the county over the years.

Later this month he returns to The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, to stage a concert that is a little different from the shows he has performed in the past.

For his gig at The Apex on October 26, Courtney has stripped everything right back and will play bass clarinet accompanied only by MOBO Award winning pianist, Zoe Rahman.

Packed with passion and good vibes, Song (The Ballad Book) represents another chapter in Pine’s fascinating evolution and was described in Mojo Magazine as, "Spellbinding, shimmers serenely with a breath-taking beauty."

Courtney explained; "I have always wanted to record a collection of my favourite ballads and there is nothing like performing in a duet format for bringing out the intimacy of great songs.”

No musician more embodies the dramatic transformation in the British jazz scene over the past 20 years than Courtney Pine.

The ground-breaking, multi-instrumentalist has inspired a generation of exciting and innovative players who have broadened their styles to take jazz out to a wider audience.

Described in The Observer newspaper as "one of the finest young pianists in Europe", Zoë Rahman is one of the brightest stars on the contemporary jazz scene.

She has won the ‘Perrier Young Jazz Musician of the Year' Award, a MOBO Award (Best Jazz Act 2012) and her second album was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

A vibrant and highly individual pianist/composer, she is known for her powerful technique and exuberant performance and has become a highly sought-after musician.

Courtney & Zoe are at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday October 26 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Apex online box office or 01284 758000.