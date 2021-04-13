Beagle Daisy takes starring role in new history walk videos
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
Daisy the beagle is the star of a series of history walk videos.
Her owner, medieval historian Dr Charlie Rozier from Needham Market, decided to post his walks around historic sites on YouTube.
"I take Daisy on a lot of walks to historic places, because of my job," said Charlie, a history lecturer at Durham University.
"A friend, Sally, suggested I should make a video, and that was how it started."
So far Charlie and Daisy have made videos of walks around Lavenham and Bury St Edmunds Abbey, two of the most historic sites in Suffolk.
A walk around Framlingham Castle is due to be uploaded soon.
Orford Castle is likely to be one of the next sites they visit, and people watching the videos will also be asked to suggest historic locations around East Anglia.
Most Read
- 1 Serious crash closes road in Bury St Edmunds near A14
- 2 'Our fund is $13 billion and we’re holding $700m in cash' - The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners
- 3 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
- 4 Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of new chief executive
- 5 'Buzz' about town as pub prepares to reopen under new family management
- 6 Woodbridge community 'saddened' after couple found dead by police
- 7 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
- 8 Disused village Post Office reopening as deli and coffee house
- 9 'It's time to embrace a new challenge' - New Ipswich chief announces Bristol City exit
- 10 Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff
It is also hoped eventually to video walks in other areas.
As well as being fun, the videos include lots of information about the region's past and its many historic buildings.
The 36-year-old, who grew up in Needham Market, only moved back to Suffolk recently with wife Catherine and son Billy, two, after Catherine got a job in Framlingham.
Catherine comes on the walks when she can and videos Charlie, but he also videos himself by using a small tripod.
He normally stays in Durham for two or three days a week for work. But during the Covid-19 pandemic, he has been teaching from home via video link - with Daisy often making surprise appearances in the background..=
The couple got their pet five years ago when they were living in Manchester.
"We were looking to adopt a dog, and I had always wanted a beagle," Charlie said.
"We got him from a young family who couldn't keep him, and the first time we saw him, he came up and gave me a cuddle."
The history walk videos are not the first time the six-year-old beagle has gained a social media following.
She has her own Instagram page, and, two years ago, Charlie posted a video on Twitter of an amazing trick she does where she grabs her blanket and wraps herself up in it. The video gained more than 2.3million likes.
"I was taking part in a video conference recently and Daisy started doing her trick of going to bed in the background," Charlie said.
"Everyone started watching her and not listening to what I was saying!"
To see the videos, visit HistoryWalkswithDaisyBeagle on YouTube. You can also follow @rozierhistorian on Twitter and daisybeagle2014 on Instagram.