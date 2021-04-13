Published: 7:00 PM April 13, 2021

History lecturer Dr Charlie Rozier makes YouTube videos of himself and his dog Daisy visiting historic sites in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Daisy the beagle is the star of a series of history walk videos.

Her owner, medieval historian Dr Charlie Rozier from Needham Market, decided to post his walks around historic sites on YouTube.

"I take Daisy on a lot of walks to historic places, because of my job," said Charlie, a history lecturer at Durham University.

"A friend, Sally, suggested I should make a video, and that was how it started."

So far Charlie and Daisy have made videos of walks around Lavenham and Bury St Edmunds Abbey, two of the most historic sites in Suffolk.

A walk around Framlingham Castle is due to be uploaded soon.

Charlie Rozier with his beagle, Daisy, on a walk in Needham Market - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Orford Castle is likely to be one of the next sites they visit, and people watching the videos will also be asked to suggest historic locations around East Anglia.

It is also hoped eventually to video walks in other areas.

As well as being fun, the videos include lots of information about the region's past and its many historic buildings.

The 36-year-old, who grew up in Needham Market, only moved back to Suffolk recently with wife Catherine and son Billy, two, after Catherine got a job in Framlingham.

Catherine comes on the walks when she can and videos Charlie, but he also videos himself by using a small tripod.

Daisy puts herself to bed like this at least three or four times a day, and I finally caught it good on camera. We never taught her (how could we?) She just does it because she loves being comfy #beagle #beagles pic.twitter.com/CAvL0s1EH3 — Charlie Rozier (@RozierHistorian) July 28, 2019

He normally stays in Durham for two or three days a week for work. But during the Covid-19 pandemic, he has been teaching from home via video link - with Daisy often making surprise appearances in the background..=

The couple got their pet five years ago when they were living in Manchester.

"We were looking to adopt a dog, and I had always wanted a beagle," Charlie said.

"We got him from a young family who couldn't keep him, and the first time we saw him, he came up and gave me a cuddle."

The history walk videos are not the first time the six-year-old beagle has gained a social media following.

She has her own Instagram page, and, two years ago, Charlie posted a video on Twitter of an amazing trick she does where she grabs her blanket and wraps herself up in it. The video gained more than 2.3million likes.

Dr Charlie Rozier, who lives in Needham Market and is a history lecturer at Durham University - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

"I was taking part in a video conference recently and Daisy started doing her trick of going to bed in the background," Charlie said.

"Everyone started watching her and not listening to what I was saying!"

To see the videos, visit HistoryWalkswithDaisyBeagle on YouTube. You can also follow @rozierhistorian on Twitter and daisybeagle2014 on Instagram.