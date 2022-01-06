'Exceptional' tribute to popstars Carpenters coming to Bury St Edmunds

A tribute to Karen and Richard Carpenter is coming to Bury St Edmunds' Theatre Royal - Credit: Reunion Group

A "faithfully" recreated tribute to American popstars the Carpenters is coming to Bury St Edmunds later this month.

Carpenters Gold, a performance starring Vikki Holland-Bowyer and her partner Greg Stevenson, is showing at the Theatre Royal on Thursday, January 20.

The Carpenters, made up of Californian siblings Karen and Richard Carpenter, shot to fame in the 1970s thanks to their distinct, soft musical style.

The Carpenters, from California, scored a number of hits in the 1970s - Credit: Reunion Group

The duo recorded 10 albums in a 14-year career, including hits such as (They Long to Be) Close to You, We've Only Just Begun and Top of the World.

Karen passed away in 1983, aged 32, but the Carpenters' tracks remain popular to this day.

Vikki and Greg take on the roles of Karen and Richard respectively in Carpenters Gold, which aims to replicate the siblings' performances in the 1970s.

The performers also promised their show will features "authentically kitsch" stage costumes recreating the popstars' "exceptional" style.

Tickets to the show are still available - Credit: Reunion Group

Vikki, who has performed in shows in the West End of London, said: "As well as paying meticulous attention to Karen’s mannerism, we’re also keen to faithfully recreate the pair’s brother-sister relationship and their playful interaction with both the band and the audience, which was a trademark of their live shows.

"Carpenters Gold is the only production that fully recreates a live Carpenters concert, even down to the authentically kitsch seventies stage costumes.

"One enthusiastic reviewer commented that ‘you could almost see the static from the Nylon’.

"In short, Carpenters Gold revives both the exceptional look and sound of the Carpenters’ extensive world performances and TV appearances, including Live at the London Palladium, Talk of the Town and their Japan 1974 tour.

"When we were young we’d listen to the radio, waiting for our favourite songs – now we can enjoy them live, performed just how they would have been by the Carpenters during their heyday."

Tickets to the show on January 20, which starts at 7.30pm, are available at the Theatre Royal box office.