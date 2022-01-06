News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

'Exceptional' tribute to popstars Carpenters coming to Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM January 6, 2022
A tribute to Karen and Richard Carpenter is coming to Bury St Edmunds' Theatre Royal

A tribute to Karen and Richard Carpenter is coming to Bury St Edmunds' Theatre Royal - Credit: Reunion Group

A "faithfully" recreated tribute to American popstars the Carpenters is coming to Bury St Edmunds later this month.

Carpenters Gold, a performance starring Vikki Holland-Bowyer and her partner Greg Stevenson, is showing at the Theatre Royal on Thursday, January 20.

The Carpenters, made up of Californian siblings Karen and Richard Carpenter, shot to fame in the 1970s thanks to their distinct, soft musical style.

The Carpenters, from California, scored a number of hits in the 1970s

The Carpenters, from California, scored a number of hits in the 1970s - Credit: Reunion Group

The duo recorded 10 albums in a 14-year career, including hits such as (They Long to Be) Close to YouWe've Only Just Begun and Top of the World.

Karen passed away in 1983, aged 32, but the Carpenters' tracks remain popular to this day.

Vikki and Greg take on the roles of Karen and Richard respectively in Carpenters Gold, which aims to replicate the siblings' performances in the 1970s.

The performers also promised their show will features "authentically kitsch" stage costumes recreating the popstars' "exceptional" style.

Tickets to the show are still available

Tickets to the show are still available - Credit: Reunion Group

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers
  2. 2 Police describe drug dealing as pub has drinks licence removed
  3. 3 Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour
  1. 4 'It's been incredibly rewarding': Owners call time at award-winning hotel and restaurant
  2. 5 Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury
  3. 6 Four car windows smashed and money taken in two Suffolk towns
  4. 7 Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest
  5. 8 Cook on his Ipswich Town sacking, deserving more time and why he should have left in the summer
  6. 9 West Suffolk Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as Covid surges
  7. 10 'It would be massive' - Evans on Town's bid to keep Walton

Vikki, who has performed in shows in the West End of London, said: "As well as paying meticulous attention to Karen’s mannerism, we’re also keen to faithfully recreate the pair’s brother-sister relationship and their playful interaction with both the band and the audience, which was a trademark of their live shows.

"Carpenters Gold is the only production that fully recreates a live Carpenters concert, even down to the authentically kitsch seventies stage costumes.

"One enthusiastic reviewer commented that ‘you could almost see the static from the Nylon’.

"In short, Carpenters Gold revives both the exceptional look and sound of the Carpenters’ extensive world performances and TV appearances, including Live at the London Palladium, Talk of the Town and their Japan 1974 tour.

"When we were young we’d listen to the radio, waiting for our favourite songs – now we can enjoy them live, performed just how they would have been by the Carpenters during their heyday."

Tickets to the show on January 20, which starts at 7.30pm, are available at the Theatre Royal box office.

Theatre
Music
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A flock of sheep were chased by a dog onto train tracks where 14 of them died

Farming

14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswic

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
There are some delays on the A140 after a three vehicle crash

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A140 crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The man was attacked in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Man slashed in the face while jogging in Bury St Edmunds

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon