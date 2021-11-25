7 things to do with friends and family in Suffolk this weekend

Ryan and Darren Scott, landlords of the Golden Hind, are planning a Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

There are plenty of gigs, markets and festivities taking place in Suffolk this weekend. Here are seven things to do with family and friends.

Listen to TV star Nigella Lawson talk all things food in Ipswich

Nigella Lawson is hosting a night at Ipswich Regent Theatre this weekend - Credit: Archant

Where: Ipswich Regent Theatre, St Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

When: Sunday, 7.30pm

Nigella Lawson is in Suffolk this weekend as part of her 'Cook, Eat, Repeat' tour promoting her latest book.

The bestselling author and presenter will explain how cooking is a "constant pleasure" in a show that is sure to please foodies.

Celebrate the start of Christmas with Ipswich pub's lights switch-on

Ryan and Darren Scott, landlords of the Golden Hind in Nacton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Where: Golden Hind, Nacton Road, Ipswich IP3 9NF

When: Sunday, from 12pm

Ipswich landlords Ryan and Darren Scott are kicking off the festivities at the Golden Hind pub as they turn on the Christmas lights this Sunday.

There will be live music, karaoke, Christmas craft stalls, Santa's grotto and more at the pub that was voted the best in the town by Ipswich Star readers earlier this year.

Take the children on a Christmas trail at Framlingham Castle

The Yuletide adventure quest is being held at Framlingham Castle from this weekend - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where: Framlingham Castle, Church Street, Framlingham IP13 9BP

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 5pm

The Christmas Adventure Quest starts this weekend and gives youngsters the chance to find clues dotted around the castle grounds and discover fun facts.

The festive trail is being held every weekend up to December 19, as well as daily from Boxing Day to January 2.

Enjoy a few drinks at the first Bury St Edmunds Winter Beer Festival

Where: Constitutional Club, Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1PR

When: Saturday, 12pm - 11pm and Sunday, 3pm - 11pm

The West Suffolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has announced its first annual Winter Beer Festival, which will be held at Bury St Edmunds' Constitutional Club.

The event is free entry on both days and will offer drinkers the chance to sample beers and ales from both local and national breweries.

Get ready for Christmas at the Stonham Barns festive market

Stonham Barns near Stowmarket regularly hosts a Christmas market - Credit: Archant

Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 4pm

Stonham Barns' annual Christmas craft market is back this weekend and will have festive favourites like minced pies and mulled wine on sale.

Dogs will be also welcome on-site and small rides are set to be installed to keep youngsters entertained while parents get their shopping done.

Sing along to ABBA at a tribute gig in Felixstowe

A tribute act to pop legends ABBA will be performing Felixstowe this weekend - Credit: PA

Where: Spa Pavilion, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2DX

When: Saturday, 7.30pm

Swedish pop legends ABBA are back with their first new album in 40 years, so this gig is the perfect chance to celebrate and sing along to the band's iconic tunes.

Tribute act Thank you for the Music is bringing all of ABBA's famous hits — such as Dancing Queen and Waterloo — into one show.

Look to the skies on the Suffolk coast

Where: Minsmere Road, Dunwich IP17 3DJ

When: Saturday, 6.30pm

The DASH Astronomical Society will be setting up telescopes on the Suffolk coast this weekend for budding stargazers to take a look to the sky.

The National Trust event will also be hosting interactive science activities in the nearby Heath Barn, while drinks and refreshments will be available throughout the evening.