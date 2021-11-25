7 things to do with friends and family in Suffolk this weekend
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
There are plenty of gigs, markets and festivities taking place in Suffolk this weekend. Here are seven things to do with family and friends.
Listen to TV star Nigella Lawson talk all things food in Ipswich
Where: Ipswich Regent Theatre, St Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE
When: Sunday, 7.30pm
Nigella Lawson is in Suffolk this weekend as part of her 'Cook, Eat, Repeat' tour promoting her latest book.
The bestselling author and presenter will explain how cooking is a "constant pleasure" in a show that is sure to please foodies.
Celebrate the start of Christmas with Ipswich pub's lights switch-on
Where: Golden Hind, Nacton Road, Ipswich IP3 9NF
When: Sunday, from 12pm
Ipswich landlords Ryan and Darren Scott are kicking off the festivities at the Golden Hind pub as they turn on the Christmas lights this Sunday.
There will be live music, karaoke, Christmas craft stalls, Santa's grotto and more at the pub that was voted the best in the town by Ipswich Star readers earlier this year.
Take the children on a Christmas trail at Framlingham Castle
Where: Framlingham Castle, Church Street, Framlingham IP13 9BP
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 5pm
The Christmas Adventure Quest starts this weekend and gives youngsters the chance to find clues dotted around the castle grounds and discover fun facts.
The festive trail is being held every weekend up to December 19, as well as daily from Boxing Day to January 2.
Enjoy a few drinks at the first Bury St Edmunds Winter Beer Festival
Where: Constitutional Club, Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1PR
When: Saturday, 12pm - 11pm and Sunday, 3pm - 11pm
The West Suffolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has announced its first annual Winter Beer Festival, which will be held at Bury St Edmunds' Constitutional Club.
The event is free entry on both days and will offer drinkers the chance to sample beers and ales from both local and national breweries.
Get ready for Christmas at the Stonham Barns festive market
Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 4pm
Stonham Barns' annual Christmas craft market is back this weekend and will have festive favourites like minced pies and mulled wine on sale.
Dogs will be also welcome on-site and small rides are set to be installed to keep youngsters entertained while parents get their shopping done.
Sing along to ABBA at a tribute gig in Felixstowe
Where: Spa Pavilion, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2DX
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Swedish pop legends ABBA are back with their first new album in 40 years, so this gig is the perfect chance to celebrate and sing along to the band's iconic tunes.
Tribute act Thank you for the Music is bringing all of ABBA's famous hits — such as Dancing Queen and Waterloo — into one show.
Look to the skies on the Suffolk coast
Where: Minsmere Road, Dunwich IP17 3DJ
When: Saturday, 6.30pm
The DASH Astronomical Society will be setting up telescopes on the Suffolk coast this weekend for budding stargazers to take a look to the sky.
The National Trust event will also be hosting interactive science activities in the nearby Heath Barn, while drinks and refreshments will be available throughout the evening.