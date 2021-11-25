News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Majestic Abbey Gardens shine in autumn sun

person

Toby Lown

Published: 1:27 PM November 25, 2021
Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Abbey Gardens drenched in Autumn sunshine. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One of Suffolk's best-loved attractions, the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, was looking at its stunning best in the autumn sunshine.

The abbey was once one of the largest and most wealthy of the Benedictine monasteries in England.

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Visitors enjoy a stroll around the historic gardens. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In 903 the abbey became home to the remains of East Anglian king Saint Edmund.

Saint Edmund was king of East Anglia from around 855, until he was killed in battle at the hands of the Great Heathen Army of Danes in 869.

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The gardens boast a plethora of stunning plant displays and trees. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Benedictine abbey itself became established in 1020, when one of the last Anglo-Saxon kings, Edward the Confessor, gave it more privileges, leaving the abbey among the top four in England in relation to wealth and importance.

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A local resident enjoying the Autumn sunshine - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Throughout the following centuries the Abbey retained its importance, with royal visits.

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Abbey Gardens has become home for various events, including the Bury St Edmunds Festival. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Fast forward to today and the gardens are a popular attraction for locals and visitors alike.

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Abbey was once of the wealthiest and largest Benedictine monasteries in England. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Autumn leaves changing colour in the Suffolk sunshine - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

2022 will mark 1000 years since the founding of the Abbey of St Edmund. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk sunshine illuminates the Abbey's autumn leaves. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Abbey Gardens welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors per year, who enjoy the floral displays, Abbey Ruins and walks. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Velvet red leaves accentuated by the Bury sunshine - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Abbey Gardens in Bury autumn photo essay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

With Autumn in full swing the gardens are covered in fallen leaves. - Credit: Charlotte Bond


Abbey Gardens
Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News

