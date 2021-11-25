Majestic Abbey Gardens shine in autumn sun
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
One of Suffolk's best-loved attractions, the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, was looking at its stunning best in the autumn sunshine.
The abbey was once one of the largest and most wealthy of the Benedictine monasteries in England.
In 903 the abbey became home to the remains of East Anglian king Saint Edmund.
Saint Edmund was king of East Anglia from around 855, until he was killed in battle at the hands of the Great Heathen Army of Danes in 869.
The Benedictine abbey itself became established in 1020, when one of the last Anglo-Saxon kings, Edward the Confessor, gave it more privileges, leaving the abbey among the top four in England in relation to wealth and importance.
Throughout the following centuries the Abbey retained its importance, with royal visits.
Fast forward to today and the gardens are a popular attraction for locals and visitors alike.
