Popular award-winning Halloween event to return after being cancelled

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:00 PM October 1, 2022
Scaresville, which has taken place every year at Suffolk's Kentwell Hall since 2007, will be returning this month - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A popular Halloween event near Sudbury is returning after being cancelled due to Covid last year. 

Scaresville at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford will be going ahead this month. 

Ivana at the Unfair Fair at Scaresville

Ivana at the Unfair Fair at Scaresville - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Organisers have promised that there will be thrills and spills, screams and laughter during the premier fright night experience. 

Visitors are being told to be prepared for an evening of adventure as they venture into the woods, buildings and parkland of Scaresville. 

Those brave enough to take on Scaresville are warned to watch out for the unexpected as they trail around the grounds of the historic Kentwell Hall.

The beginning of Scaresville at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford

Scaresville is a popular Halloween event in Suffolk - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Once you have made it back to safety you will be able to recover in the safe surroundings of the town's Bar-baric themed bar

In 2018 the event was recognised as 'Best in the UK' at the industry's SCARE awards. 

Scaresville will be open between October 13 and October 23 and tickets can be booked online

