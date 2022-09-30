Brand new Christmas fair coming to Suffolk rare breeds farm for 2022

Kate with Dylan and Charlie from Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, near Needham Market - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A brand new Christmas fair is coming to a Suffolk rare breeds farm for 2022.

On the weekend of December 3, Baylham House Farm is going to hold its first Christmas fair, featuring 'Farmer' Christmas.

The event will welcome guests with a variety of local stalls and craft holders, giving visitors the opportunity to find the "perfect Christmas gift" early in the month.

During the visit, there is the opportunity to hand feed the animals at the farm, with each child receiving a free bag of animal food upon entry.

Kunekune piglets are some of the more recent additions to Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Some of the animals available to meet and groom include Gigi the goat, Charlie the miniature Shetland pony, the Baylham pigs and the Baylham bunnies.

Children can also explore their creative side in the den building area.

'Farmer' Christmas will be meeting the young visitors in his grotto and slots can be booked on the Baylham House Farm website.

Those looking to meet Farmer Christmas will need to book in advance.

lambs being fed at Baylham House Farm - Credit: Archant

Visitors are invited to finish off the day by warming up with "delicious" hot chocolate and a slice of homemade cake.

The on-site cafe will be serving hot and cold drinks, hot and cold filled rolls, snacks and ice lollies.

There is also a range of local produce as well as stocking fillers and Christmas gifts.

Normal entry fees to the farm apply during the Christmas fair and can be found on the Baylham House Farm website.