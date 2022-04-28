VW Festival with three days of live music returning to Suffolk
- Credit: Martin Eley Kemp
A Volkswagen festival with three days of live music and a huge range of classic cars will be returning to Suffolk next month.
Beetle-Juiced Festival will be coming back to Glemham Hall, in between Woodbridge and Saxmundham, on the weekend of May 20-22.
The festival will feature bands and DJs across three stages as well as two different "show and shine" car competitions – Modded VWs on Saturday and traditional cars on Sunday.
Event organiser Ross Crab said: "It's a three-day festival which puts a spotlight on some of the country's best show cars from VW and the wider Volkswagen Automotive Group.
"We then combine this with an awesome music line-up across three arenas, the likes of which are rarely seen at this type of event.
"It's then finished off with a selection of quality traders and street food vendors, professional BMX stunt displays, a fairground and kids entertainment.
"Beetle-Juiced Festival really does have something for everyone."
He added: "After the struggles of launching a brand new event in 2021, during a global pandemic, we have decided to pull out all the stops for 2022 with a stunning new venue and huge lineup.
"With restrictions and postponements a thing of the past... it's time to show people what we're capable of when we're set free!"
Ska fusion band, The Popes of Chillitown will be headlining the event on Friday, followed up by guitar duo Showhawk on Saturday, and singer songwriter Alex Francis on Sunday.
Other bands performing include local rock and rollers J.S & The Lockerbies and eight piece brass/rock band Hurricane Wolves.
The festival will also have a big top, with music running until midnight. DJ's performing include DJ Luck & MC Neat, Wideboys, Sense+, Danny Blaze, DJ Rollin' and DJ Enzy.
Outside of music, things going on at the festival include a half pipe where pro BMX riders will be performing tricks, wandering magicians and circus performers, archery and axe throwing and fairground rides.
Full weekend camping tickets cost £50, while day tickets are available for £10. Tickets on the gate will be moderately more expensive.
Entry for under 14s is free. Find out more at vwbeetle-juicedfestival.co.uk.