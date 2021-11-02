Blackthorpe Barn to celebrate 30 years of Christmas crafting

The popular Christmas craft events will be returning to Rougham Estate - Credit: Blackthorpe Barn

A sculpture commemorating 30 years of Blackthorpe Barn crafting will be unveiled this weekend as the Christmas craft events return.

Blackthorpe Barn, located within Rougham Estate near Bury St Edmunds, is bringing back its craft weekends on November 6, after the pandemic stopped last year's event.

And the owner of Rougham Estate, George Agnew, will be revealing a celebratory sculpture to commemorate 30 years of Christmas fun at 10am.

Over six weekends in November and December, the market will be open for visitors to browse woven and knitwear designs and textiles, ceramics, glassware, metalware, wood creations, leather items, jewellery, books, food and more.

A number of craft-led workshops are also on offer for people to make their own festive decorations and pieces. Bookings can be taken online for a range of events, from willow workshops to wreath-making.

The Country Christmas Shop will also be open every day until December 22, with Rougham Estate Christmas trees available from November 19.

This year, visitors are able to book a place to pick the tree they want straight from the plantation. During the weekends beginning November 13 and November 20, households are invited to select a tree to be collected another day.



Mr Agnew said: "I can't believe it's 30 years since we started the crafts at Blackthorpe Barn and am excited to reveal the sculpture, it really is special to me.

"I'm so delighted just how popular the crafts have become over the years. Visitors really do look forward to seeing them every year.

"It's also great to be back to face-to-face again and I can't wait to welcome returning and new visitors once more, there is certainly plenty of amazing pieces to inspire everyone this year."

Blackthorpe Barn was listed among the top eight Christmas markets in 2019 by Crafts Council UK.

Due to Covid considerations, the number of people admitted into the craft events at any one time is being monitored and limited.

Tickets can be purchased online with date and entry times allocated, or can be bought on the door.