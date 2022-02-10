Popular west Suffolk cinema to go on the road

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds is set to go on the road at the West Stow Anglo-Saxon village. - Credit: THE MOVING CINEMA/ABBEYGATE CINEMA

A popular independent cinema in Bury St Edmunds is taking its shows on the road with a purpose-built mobile cinema.

Abbeygate Cinema is working with The Moving Cinema and appearing at Ring Quest at the West Stow Anglo-Saxon village during the half-term week.

Designed and created by Toutenkamion in France, ‘The Moving Cinema’ is a purpose-built mobile cinema in the form of an HGV and is one of only three units in the UK.

Once parked and connected to an electrical supply, the specialist hydraulics extend the sidewalls of the trailer making the unit an extra 12 feet wider.

With the screen then swung into place, and partition walls unfolded into position, the trailer is converted into a 100-seater, fully heated and air conditioned, and weather proof auditorium, that the audience can sit in.

From Thursday, February 24, it will be screening films at West Stow.

Showings will include the 2019 film Tolkien starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins, as well as Peter Jackson's Lord of The Rings trilogy.

For more information on showtimes and tickets visit Abbeygate Cinema's website.