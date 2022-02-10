News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

Popular west Suffolk cinema to go on the road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:46 AM February 10, 2022
Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds is set to go on the road at the West Stow Anglo-Saxon village.

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds is set to go on the road at the West Stow Anglo-Saxon village. - Credit: THE MOVING CINEMA/ABBEYGATE CINEMA

A popular independent cinema in Bury St Edmunds is taking its shows on the road with a purpose-built mobile cinema.

Abbeygate Cinema is working with The Moving Cinema and appearing at Ring Quest at the West Stow Anglo-Saxon village during the half-term week.

Designed and created by Toutenkamion in France, ‘The Moving Cinema’ is a purpose-built mobile cinema in the form of an HGV and is one of only three units in the UK.

Once parked and connected to an electrical supply, the specialist hydraulics extend the sidewalls of the trailer making the unit an extra 12 feet wider.

With the screen then swung into place, and partition walls unfolded into position, the trailer is converted into a 100-seater, fully heated and air conditioned, and weather proof auditorium, that the audience can sit in.

From Thursday, February 24, it will be screening films at West Stow.

Showings will include the 2019 film Tolkien starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins, as well as Peter Jackson's Lord of The Rings trilogy.

For more information on showtimes and tickets visit Abbeygate Cinema's website.

Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The Linden Tree in Bury has been taken over by new owners Paul and Ashely. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food and Drink

Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Tyreeq Bakinson on the ball at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were at Doncaster to watch Ipswich Town win 1-0.

Solskjaer and Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now', says McKenna

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Roy Keane Woodbridge

Roy Keane's dig at Woodbridge sparks defence of 'wonderful' town

Dominic Bareham

person