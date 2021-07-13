New classic car and motorsport event heading to Suffolk this month

Published: 11:30 AM July 13, 2021

A Porsche 911 which will be on show at Motorsport East - Credit: Our Burt St Edmunds

Motorsports enthusiasts are in for a treat as a new event is coming to Bury St Edmunds town centre with top F1 commentator Ben Edwards opening the show.

The new Motorsport East event will be taking place on Sunday, July 25 and will be free-admission to all visitors with more than 60 competition cars on display including the Porsche 911 which won the world's first ever rallycross meeting.

The event has been put together by well-known local rallycross commentator and motorsport journalist Arthur Debenham, who has invited the guest of honour Edwards - one of the best known voices in Formula One commentary in recent years - to open the show.

The Cornhill and Buttermarket will be transformed for the day into a celebration of cars and motorsports.

Chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds Mark Cordell said: “Five years ago we incorporated a small motorsport display as part of the Our Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Fayre.

You may also want to watch:

"It proved very popular and was something we had always hoped to bring back to the town.

Mark Cordell, CEO at ourburystedmunds BID. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brownn

"I’m delighted that this year we have been able to make it happen and at about three times the size of that first display.

“This will be one of the first such shows that many of the exhibitors will have been able to attend in more than a year and I know enthusiasts will be keen to see the care and attention that has been lavished on the vehicles in that time.

"Although restrictions are likely to have been lifted a few days ahead of the event, keeping our visitors as safe as possible will remain a priority.”