Everything to expect at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show

Published: 8:38 AM August 25, 2021

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Clacton for both days of the 150th anniversary celebrations

The usual Clacton Air Show might not be going ahead this year – but the Red Arrows are still set to wow spectators later this week.

The two-day anniversary celebration is set to kick off on Thursday afternoon, August 26, with an F-15 flypast set to soar over the seafront from 2.30pm.

The US aircraft are only set to appear on the Thursday.

Spitfires are also set to be seen as part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Display - Credit: John Yaxley

They will be followed by the Battle of Britain memorial Flight, including the iconic Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster aircraft shortly after.

The famous RAF Red Arrows will then follow suit, putting on a display over the seafront to bring Thursday to a close from 3.15pm onwards.

Displays will be slightly earlier on the Friday, with only the Red Arrows and the memorial display set to take place from 12.45pm and 1.30pm respectively.

Unlike previous years, there will be no ground events or traders – with the best of the action set to be seen from the seafront.