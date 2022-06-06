'Fabulous' village festival set to return with live music and entertainment

Debfest will be returning to Debenham this weekend - Credit: Debfest

A Suffolk village will be holding a festival for the second year running after feedback was so good it "decided to organise it again".

Debfest II will be taking place on Saturday, June 11 between 12pm and 10pm, outside the Debenham Sports and Leisure Centre.

It will feature live music, entertainment, activities and more than 30 stallholders selling crafts, food and more.

The event was first put on last year to bring the Debenham community back together following the pandemic.

It was organised by a team of four volunteers, Zoe Hughes, Sarah Ainge, Caroline Driver and Michelle Dix.

They said: “Debenham is a fabulous village with a fantastic community spirit and we hope to see many people from the village and neighbouring villages on the day."

This year, a grant of £7,750 has been given to the event from the National Lottery Community Fund, as well as sponsorship from local businesses and the parish council.

Performers planned include Debenham High School’s orchestra, CDC Dance Street, Stowmarket Brass Band, Stand and Deliver, Ellen Fairey, Bob Creasey, Neal Hughes and his daughter Keira and Dylan Hearn and headline act Zillionaires.

Suffolk School of Samba - Credit: Debfest

Other entertainment at the event will be provided by the Suffolk School of Samba, the Cutting Crew and Paws of Parham Dog Agility.

People can also get involved with activities, including welly wanging, laser clay pigeon shooting, a royal photo booth and a children's costume competition.

The festival will also have an inflatable assault course, bouncy castles, crazy golf, a land train and a visit from Paddington Bear.

There will be plenty of space to sit down and have a rest - Credit: Debfest

Last year, proceeds from the event were given to charities unable to fundraise due to the pandemic, but this year, organisers will be hosting stalls at the event to do their own fundraising.

All of the proceeds from this year's event will be put towards the cost of future events.