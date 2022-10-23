From football camps to cookery lessons: council's half term events line up

Babergh and MId Suffolk Council has released a full list of half term events for children this autumn - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There is plenty for children in Suffolk to get up to this half term.

Dozens of council-funded activities are taking place across Babergh and mid Suffolk in the coming week, aimed at keeping children and families "happy, healthy and active".

Outdoor adventure days, football or dance camps, swimming and family cooking sessions are all available, with something for all ages across the week.

Sessions can be booked online and are open to everyone, with children receiving free school meals or meeting certain criteria able to register for some activities for free.

There is also extra support for children with SEND needs at adventure days provided by Abbeycroft Leisure, where children can learn how to build shelters, start fires and try their hands at archery.

Another activity returning this autumn is outdoor cooking, where families can learn some cooking skills and recipes, as well as leave with a five-day ingredients box to carry on cooking at home.

Mary McLaren, Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “We want to make sure children and families have the best opportunities to enjoy themselves together during school holidays.

"We are delighted to fund so many local, high-quality activities and give families in our districts a choice of sessions during this break.”

Full list of activities available from Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils:

Monday, October 24 - LEGO day, Stradbroke Primary School, Queen Street, Stradbroke, Eye IP21 5HH.

Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28 - football, cooking classes, dodgeball, cricket, tag rugby, kango boots and mini Olympics for ages five to 13, Anglia Sports Management, Brantham Leisure Centre, New Village, CO11 1RZ.

Throughout the holiday - 'Playworld', Everyone Active Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket IP14 1LH.

Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25 - family cooking for ages eight to twelve, Abbeycroft Leisure Stevenson Centre, Stevenson Approach, Great Cornard, Sudbury CO10 0WD.

Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25 - adventure day for ages eight to 12, Abbeycroft Leisure 1st Combs Scout Hall, Combs Wood Drive, Stowmarket IP14 2RJ.

Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 - adventure day for ages eight to 12, Abbeycroft Leisure Stevenson Centre, Stevenson Approach, Great Cornard, Sudbury CO10 0WD.

Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 - family cooking for ages eight to 12, Abbeycroft Leisure 1st Combs Scout Hall, Combs Wood Drive, Stowmarket IP14 2RJ.

Friday, October 28 - family cooking for ages eight to 12, Abbeycroft Leisure Rectory Lane, Woolpit, Bury St Edmunds IP30 9QP

Throughout the holiday - family swim, Abbeycroft Leisure, Hadleigh Pool & Leisure Stonehouse Road, Hadleigh IP7 5BH.

Throughout the holiday - family swim, Abbeycroft Leisure, Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Station Road, Sudbury CO10 2SU.

Monday, October 24 to Wednesday, October 26 - dance, football and 'Nerf style' camps for ages four to 11, Maxim Sports, Great Cornard Leisure Centre, Head Lane, Great Cornard CO10 0JU.

Monday, October 24 - sports, science experiments, arts and crafts, games and activities for ages six to 14, Kinetic Science, Its Rocket Science, Unit 14, Hill View Business Park Claydon, Ipswich IP6 0AJ.

Sessions can be booked online here.