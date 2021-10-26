Jools Holland, Halloween and Queen: 7 things to do in Suffolk this weekend
Spooky Halloween celebrations, Oktoberfest and a Queen tribute band are among the things to see and do in Suffolk this weekend.
1. Enjoy the beers on offer at Bury St Edmunds' Oktoberfest
Where: Nowton Park, Bury Road, Bury St Edmunds IP29 5LU
When: Saturday, 1pm - 10pm
A number of Bavarian beer celebrations have taken place in recent weeks, with the Bury St Edmunds festival being held this Saturday in the park just outside the town.
The venue will be transformed into a biergarten offering a taste of authentic German culture, traditional street food and live entertainment.
2. Check out the amazing scarecrows on display in Needham Market
Where: High Street, Needham Market and elsewhere in the town
When: Anytime
Scarecrows popped up in Needham Market last October as families looked to make the most of the half term break from school.
Scarecrows of Frozen characters, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump appeared in the town in 2020 — who will you find this year?
3. Celebrate Halloween at a west Suffolk music festival
Where: Mildenhall Stadium, Hayland Drove, West Row, Bury Saint Edmunds IP28 8QU
When: Saturday, 6pm - 6am
Zombie Fest is back for a fifth edition this weekend after last being held in Newmarket back in 2019.
More than 100 DJs, bands and circus performers have been booked for what promises to be a different take on celebrating Halloween.
4. Sample the booze on offer at the Bury Gin & Fizz Festival
Where: The Athenaeum, Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1LU
When: Saturday, 1pm - 11pm
Suffolk distilleries and other suppliers will be bringing their spirits to the festival near Bury St Edmunds town centre on Saturday.
Included in the ticket price is a guide to the gin, a branded glass to take home and a chance to meet the makers of the drinks.
5. Rock out to a Queen tribute band in Felixstowe
Where: Spa Pavilion, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2DX
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Radio Gaga will be performing classic songs from Queen's repertoire — such as Don't Stop Me Now and I Want to Break Free — at the coastal venue on Saturday.
Tributes to the BeeGees and Led Zeppelin are among the other acts set to perform at the Spa Pavilion in the coming weeks.
6. Check out the art on display as the SPILL festival returns to Ipswich
Where: Various venues in Ipswich
When: Saturday and Sunday, various times
The arts festival is back in Ipswich over the weekend and is a great chance to see a number of performances on the Waterfront, at the town hall and elsewhere.
More than half of the events scheduled will be free, with a full line-up of what's on available on SPILL's website.
7. Watch Jools Holland and his orchestra on tour
Where: Ipswich Regent Theatre, St Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Legendary pianist Jools Holland is bringing the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra to Ipswich on the 24th year of their autumn and winter tour.
Chart-topping star Lulu and singer-songwriter Chris Difford will be among Holland's special guests at the show.