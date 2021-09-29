7 great things for the family to do this weekend in Suffolk

Published: 7:00 PM September 29, 2021

Crowds enjoying the music at Sound City Ipswich in 2019 - the event is back this weekend - Credit: Stuart Gilson

From listening to live music to checking out the latest James Bond blockbuster, there's a huge range of things to do with the family this weekend in Suffolk.

Sample some locally-sourced food at the Ipswich Farmers' Market

Ipswich's Farmers' Market is held on the first Sunday of every month - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Ipswich town centre IP1 3EH

When: Sunday, 10am - 2pm

The very best procurers, makers and bakers from across Suffolk gather at Ipswich Cornhill on the first Sunday of every month.

The market is a great chance to try out some locally-brewed drinks and fresh farm produce.

Get fit as reopened leisure centre hosts free sessions

Where: Thomas Gainsborough School, Wells Hall Road, Great Cornard, Sudbury CO10 0NH

When: Saturday, 10am - 3pm

Great Cornard Leisure Centre, at Thomas Gainsborough School, is reopening this weekend and is celebrating with a range of free taster sessions.

Activities such as basketball, tensho dojo and 'clubbercise' classes are on offer throughout Saturday.

Check out the bands wowing the crowds at Sound City Ipswich

The Cornhill stage for Sound City Ipswich 2019. - Credit: Philip Charles

Where: Various venues in Ipswich

When: Friday, 5pm - late and Saturday, 1pm - late

Artists from across Suffolk and beyond will be performing at a number of venues across Ipswich this weekend as the Sound City festival returns.

A free outdoor stage will be set up on the Cornhill as live music makes its long-anticipated return to the town centre.

Get ready for Halloween by picking your own pumpkins

It's nearly October, which means pumpkin patches will be picked across Suffolk ahead of Halloween - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Rougham Estate, Ipswich Rd, Rougham, Bury St Edmunds IP30 9LZ

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9am - 5pm

Rougham Pumpkin Patch opens this weekend and is allowing visitors to choose their pumpkins in time for Halloween at the end of the month.

The patch is open on both Saturday and Sunday, with the price of the pumpkins dependent on their size.

Laugh out loud as Chris Ramsey takes to the stage at Ipswich Regent

Comedian Chris Ramsey is in Ipswich this weekend - Credit: PA

Where: Ipswich Regent Theatre, St Helen's St, Ipswich IP4 1HE

When: Sunday, 6.30pm

Comedian and TV presenter Chris Ramsey is on his biggest UK tour to date and is making a stop in Suffolk this weekend at Ipswich's Regent Theatre.

The tour has proved a hit with audiences as Ramsey has already twice filled Newcastle's Metro Arena.

Finally watch James Bond on the big screen at one of Suffolk's cinemas

The latest James Bond blockbuster, No Time to Die, is being released this week after several delays - Credit: Nicola Dove/PA

Where: Various cinemas in Suffolk

When: Showings throughout the weekend

No Time to Die - Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 - is finally due for release this weekend after a number of Covid-enforced delays.

After a difficult 18 months due to the pandemic, Suffolk's independent cinemas are hoping the blockbuster proves a shot in the arm in their recovery.

Dig up a piece of history at Clare Castle

Where: Clare Castle Country Park, Malting Lane, Clare, Sudbury CO10 8NW

When: Sunday, 12 - 4pm

Amateur archaeologists, you are in luck - there's a community excavation taking place at Clare Castle Country Park this weekend.

It's a great chance to meet the professionals and get hands-on with trowels and brushes.