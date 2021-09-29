7 great things for the family to do this weekend in Suffolk
From listening to live music to checking out the latest James Bond blockbuster, there's a huge range of things to do with the family this weekend in Suffolk.
Sample some locally-sourced food at the Ipswich Farmers' Market
Where: Ipswich town centre IP1 3EH
When: Sunday, 10am - 2pm
The very best procurers, makers and bakers from across Suffolk gather at Ipswich Cornhill on the first Sunday of every month.
The market is a great chance to try out some locally-brewed drinks and fresh farm produce.
Get fit as reopened leisure centre hosts free sessions
Where: Thomas Gainsborough School, Wells Hall Road, Great Cornard, Sudbury CO10 0NH
When: Saturday, 10am - 3pm
Great Cornard Leisure Centre, at Thomas Gainsborough School, is reopening this weekend and is celebrating with a range of free taster sessions.
Activities such as basketball, tensho dojo and 'clubbercise' classes are on offer throughout Saturday.
Check out the bands wowing the crowds at Sound City Ipswich
Where: Various venues in Ipswich
When: Friday, 5pm - late and Saturday, 1pm - late
Artists from across Suffolk and beyond will be performing at a number of venues across Ipswich this weekend as the Sound City festival returns.
A free outdoor stage will be set up on the Cornhill as live music makes its long-anticipated return to the town centre.
Get ready for Halloween by picking your own pumpkins
Where: Rougham Estate, Ipswich Rd, Rougham, Bury St Edmunds IP30 9LZ
When: Saturday and Sunday, 9am - 5pm
Rougham Pumpkin Patch opens this weekend and is allowing visitors to choose their pumpkins in time for Halloween at the end of the month.
The patch is open on both Saturday and Sunday, with the price of the pumpkins dependent on their size.
Laugh out loud as Chris Ramsey takes to the stage at Ipswich Regent
Where: Ipswich Regent Theatre, St Helen's St, Ipswich IP4 1HE
When: Sunday, 6.30pm
Comedian and TV presenter Chris Ramsey is on his biggest UK tour to date and is making a stop in Suffolk this weekend at Ipswich's Regent Theatre.
The tour has proved a hit with audiences as Ramsey has already twice filled Newcastle's Metro Arena.
Finally watch James Bond on the big screen at one of Suffolk's cinemas
Where: Various cinemas in Suffolk
When: Showings throughout the weekend
No Time to Die - Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 - is finally due for release this weekend after a number of Covid-enforced delays.
After a difficult 18 months due to the pandemic, Suffolk's independent cinemas are hoping the blockbuster proves a shot in the arm in their recovery.
Dig up a piece of history at Clare Castle
Where: Clare Castle Country Park, Malting Lane, Clare, Sudbury CO10 8NW
When: Sunday, 12 - 4pm
Amateur archaeologists, you are in luck - there's a community excavation taking place at Clare Castle Country Park this weekend.
It's a great chance to meet the professionals and get hands-on with trowels and brushes.