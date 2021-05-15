Published: 3:45 PM May 15, 2021

Pakefield Man by artist Tobias Ford is heading to Saxmundham - Credit: Sculpture in the Valley

A giant iron sculpture of a prehistoric man is heading to a wildflower meadow near Saxmundham, where it will form part of a two-month display.

Tobias Ford created Pakefield Man – a large iron human form inspired by some of Britain’s earliest human settlers – which was a big hit at Lowestoft’s First Light Festival.

Since the festival, it has been kept in a meadow at Homersfield in north Suffolk.

However, it is heading down to Potton Hall on the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) on Wednesday, May 19, to be displayed then sold.

It is set to tower over Waveney & Blyth Arts’ Sculpture in the Valley outdoor trail, which is being devised so that visitors can view more than 40 artworks and appreciate the landscape while remaining in socially-distanced groups.

Laurence Edwards will be exhibiting A Thousand Tides (edition no 2) – a twin of a bronze figure at Butley Creek which started its life in the artist’s studio near Potton Hall where it was modelled prone.

The trail also features Mark Goldsworthy’s bringing Cynosure to the Meditation Garden.

The reclining nude piece is sculpted from Ancaster limestone which is made of millions of tiny crustaceans that died millions of years ago.

The theme of the trail is Reflections on Landscape and involved asking artists to make sculptural work which offered perspectives and relationships with the natural world.

Potton Hall site is set in a valley with sheep grazing fields, formal gardens and a wildflower meadow.

Tickets are only available in advance and for timed slots to allow visitors to socially distance in their own bubble or household around the large, spread out grounds of the hall.

Entry is £6 for adults (£5 members of Waveney & Blyth Arts), wheelchair users £2, under 18s are free.

The Yurt Café will be open every day for light lunches, drinks, cakes, and home- made refreshments.

For more information about Waveney & Blyth Arts and tickets visit here




