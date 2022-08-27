7 cool and shady walks in Suffolk ideal for a hot day
- Credit: Archant
When the weather is nice, there's nothing better than getting outside and basking in the sun.
However, being Brits, we can only ever stand so much sun before we're seeking out the shade again.
Here are seven cool and shady walks that are perfect for a hot day in Suffolk...
1. Rendlesham Forest
Nestled in the east Suffolk countryside, Rendlesham Forest has long been a favourite destination for walkers.
The forest is a short distance from Shingle Street beach and provides the perfect shelter from the sun.
2. West Stow
West Stow is the perfect site for those keen for adventure and discovery.
Whether it is the thick woodland, the stunning lake or the Anglo Saxon village, West Stow can provide a whole day of immersion on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds.
3. Orwell Country Park
Emerging onto the banks of the River Orwell with views of the bridge, Orwell Country Park is one of the most popular walks in the Ipswich area.
The 470-acre site officially opened in 1995 and has been a big hit with wanderers ever since.
4. Needham Lake
Needham Lake is surrounded by wetland areas, meadows and a small woodland.
After a stroll round the lake spotting wildlife, walkers can retire to the new Duck & Teapot cafe at the site.
5. Alton Water
Alton Water is a manmade reservoir south of Ipswich which was opened in 1987.
The reservoir has an eight-mile perimeter and walkers on the route might even spot some highland cattle on their way round.
6. Newbourne Springs
Newbourne Springs Nature Reserve can be found close to the River Deben and was formerly a source of water for Felixstowe.
The reserve is home to grazing livestock in seasonal periods but the marked trail does accommodate dogs on leads.
7. Thetford Forest
Right on the border with Norfolk, Thetford Forest is one of the most iconic forests in the country due to is enormous scale and numerous sights and activities.
There's no shortage of trails to explore here, but starting and finishing at High Lodge tends to be a favourite for families in and around the area.