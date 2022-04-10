7 Suffolk campsites perfect for a family holiday

Suffolk is the perfect place to go camping with the family and take in the Spring air - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the sun begins to shine on Suffolk in spring, families across the county will be looking to soak up as much of the weather as possible after what seemed to be a never-ending winter.

Suffolk's countryside is home to many great campsites where families can take in their rural surroundings and reconnect with the blooming and beautiful county.

Here are seven campsites perfect for a family holiday.

King's Forest Caravan Park, Bury St Edmunds

King's Forest Caravan Park near Bury St Edmunds has some stunning walking routes - Credit: citizenside.com

Near Bury St Edmunds, King's Forest Caravan Park is set against the sprawling King's Forest, which is a perfect place for long walks.

In Icklingham Road in West Stow, families can explore the Anglo-Saxon village on the historical site during their day trips.

Alde Garden Campsite, Saxmundham

Alde Garden Campsite has an eclectic range of rustic, quirky accommodation as well as a handful of small tent pitches.

The site is a 20-minute drive from the coast but also has plenty of rural trails close by to get immersed in Suffolk's wilderness.

Kessingland Camping and Caravanning Club Site, Lowestoft

Kessingland Camping and Caravanning Club site is a stone's throw from Kessingland beach - Credit: Reece Hanson

Kessingland Camping and Caravanning Club Site is just south of Lowestoft and has quick access to the seaside.

It is also close to Kessingland's Africa Alive Zoological Reserve, letting families get up close with magnificent animals such as giraffes, lions and many, many more.

Cosy Camping Suffolk, Ipswich

Cosy Camping Suffolk in Bucklesham caters for all types of camper.

Whether you're a die-hard tent enthusiast or wanting a more sheltered stay in a wooden pod, this camp site close to Ipswich is a great spot for all families.

Newbourne Woodland Campsite, Woodbridge

Campers at Newbourne Woodland Campsite can explore the many great walks in the area, including stopping by at Newbourne Springs nature reserve - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Near the idyllic Suffolk market town of Woodbridge, Newbourne Woodland Campsite is a small and peaceful retreat with just 20 pitches available.

There are both woodland and meadow pitches along with quality shower and toilet facilities for guests.

Beach View Holiday Park, Leiston

Located right beside the beach between Minsmere and Thorpeness, Beach View Holiday Park provides camping pitches for touring caravans and motorhomes as well as having camping pods available.

For the families that want the most luxurious staycation possible on the Suffolk coast, the park also offers holiday apartments and lodges with sea views.

Bright Meadow Caravan Park, Bury St Edmunds

Bright Meadow Caravan Park in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Located between the villages of Thurston and Beyton just outside of Bury St Edmunds, Bright Meadow Caravan Park opens onto miles of Suffolk's finest fields.

Whether you choose to arrive in a touring caravan, motor home or with a tent; for a long weekend, a week or just a mid-week break, Bright Meadow is a very accommodating and desirable holiday destination.