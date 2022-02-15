Whacky soapbox racing returning to Bury St Edmunds later this year

Teams will build gravity-powered soapbox racers and test them out in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: My WiSH Charity

After a two-year break caused by coronavirus, Bury St Edmunds' Soapbox Challenge is raring to return this year.

Run by the My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and West Suffolk Hospital, the event calls for businesses, clubs, organisations and groups of friends to gather together and build a soapbox racer to take on the intimidating Mount Road.

Previous racers have competed in soapboxes decorated as pirate ships - Credit: My WiSH Charity

Previous years have seen soapboxes decorated like pirate ships, Del Boy's Robin Reliant, Hong Kong Phooey's car, a police riot van and even a ball pit.

Even superheroes like Batman will be competing in the race - Credit: Andy Abbott

In the lead up to the big race, My WiSH will be hosting an open evening with David Ackroyd, an expert in building gravity racers.

The course will include challenging obstacles such as jumps - Credit: My WiSH Charity

Sally Daniels, fundraising manager at My WiSH, said: "We are so excited to bring the event back after having to cancel it because of Covid.

"It’s a brilliant team-building exercise, our previous teams have put so much into their soapboxes and it’s incredible to see what they create.

"The day is just full of smiles and laughter and we can’t wait to welcome our teams back so we can all entertain the community."

A Star Wars Stormtrooper races down the hill in his X-34 landspeeder - Credit: Andy Abbott

Entry to the race is £100 and includes a promotional stand at Soapbox City, located at the Priory School, close to the race track.

It will be the first time the race has been held since 2019.

All money raised will be help enhance care and support NHS staff.

Sally added: "Soapbox City is a great way for the teams to showcase their businesses or clubs as well as their soapboxes.

"The public will be able to walk around and see the karts up close and food and drink will also be available. The day is free to spectators too, making it a great family day out."

The event will take place in Mount Road on Saturday, September 3.

To find out more go to www.mywishcharity.co.uk/event/soapbox