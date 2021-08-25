Published: 7:00 PM August 25, 2021

Banksy's recent "spraycation" on the east coast has been a big boost for the region's tourist profile. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Coastal towns in Suffolk and Norfolk are currently buzzing thanks to a famous visit by the mysterious Banksy, meaning now is the perfect time to see what other street art can be spotted across the county.

The new cultural tourism campaign Head East is keen to get people exploring murals and street art in Ipswich and Felixstowe, and across the rest of Suffolk and Norfolk this summer.

A spokesperson for Head East said: "Skilled mural designers and painters are producing stunning work which carry strong social messages, from black empowerment to financial responsibility, and pieces celebrating ancient history and women-led arts."

With his 'Spraycation', Bristol born Banksy proved he has a soft spot for the Suffolk coast - stopping off in Lowestoft to create four pieces of art including a boy making a sand castle in Regent Road, a seagull in Denmark Road, a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park and a rat drinking a cocktail on North Beach.

Jonny Manning owner of Beach Street, a new retail and leisure destination in Felixstowe. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

But Banksy isn't the only street artist that has become enamoured with the Suffolk coast lately, with many murals popping up in the seaside town of Felixstowe.

At the town's Beach Street shipping container food and shopping complex you will spot two murals adding a splash of colour.

Alexander and Joshua enjoying some melon - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The octopus mural has been lovingly created by talented local artist Victoria Petchey, who often exhibits her work at the pop up 142 Hamilton Road gallery in Felixstowe.

Also in Felixstowe you will find a mural celebrating the creativity of women in arts and music in the local area.

Catalina Carvajal Reeves has created murals for WAMFest which will take place early in September - Credit: Jon Swallow

Created earlier this year by Catalina Carvajal Reeves, the vibrant artwork in Hamilton Road is linked to WAMfest (women in arts and music) a community event event running in Felixstowe in September.

Alongside the art work, WAMfest will include exhibitions, literary workshops and music.

Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Archant

Next time you are In Ipswich you are sure to be impressed by the beautiful murals that you can find dotted around the Waterfront - including the much loved painting known as 'Digby the Octopus'.

Painted in May 2021, one of the newest street art additions to the Waterfront is 'Your Power, Your Story' by artists Edward Ofosu and Raul G. Loya.

You can spot the impressive Your Power Your Story on Ipswich Waterfront - it was painted in May 2021 - Credit: John Ferguson

The artwork which celebrates the Power of Stories exhibition, currently at Christchurch Mansion, was created with the help of residents from HMP Hollesley Bay.

Also on the Waterfront, on the hoardings outside Dance East, you will be able to spot a mural created by artist Zoë Power who in 2019 delivered art workshops in the local community to inspire the design.

This beautiful mural can be spotted outside Dance East on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Iona Hodgson





The famous Hula-Hooping Girl by Banksy is one of the highlights of the Moments exhibition, which runs from May 23 until September 30 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

If immersing yourself in all that street art has got you interested in finding out more about Banksy, it isn't too late to visit the Moments art exhibition which will be at the Moyes Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds until September 30.

As well as featuring Banksy pieces including Heavy Weaponry and Hula-Hooping Girl, the exhibition also includes work from Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and a whole host of other talented artists.

Tickets for the Moments exhibition are still available on the Moyses Hall website - moyseshall.org.

Head East is a celebration of arts, culture and heritage in the East of England, you can find out more about attractions and events in Suffolk and Norfolk on their website visiteastofengland.com.



