Suffolk Americana festival releases initial lineup

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:17 PM December 21, 2021
Enjoying the sun at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park

Maverick festival in 2021 - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The initial lineup has been revealed for the 2022 edition of the Maverick Americana festival.

Based at Easton Farm Park, Maverick festival will bring the best of American style roots music from both sides of the Atlantic to the victorian barns of east Suffolk. 

Taking place from July 1-3, the festival offers six stages of music as well as workshops, films and performances. 

This year's lineup will include Baskery, the queens of banjo punk, American folk rocker Steve Forbert, the Texas based Vandoliers, alt country singer Karen Jonas and the bluegrass ambassadors of the Henhouse Prowlers

Also playing are Welsh American primitive musician Gwenifer Raymond, singer songwriter Rod Picott, southern gothic band The Legendary Shack Shakers, and punk/folk/rock fusion act The Sam Chase

Finally, the initial release is rounded out by country rock veteran Scott Mickelson, rainy day country singer Jess Jocoy and Ryan Hamilton, formerly of People on Vacation.

A weekend adults camping "Ranger" ticket costs £120, a 16-18 year olds "Juniper" ticket costs £45, and a 10-15 olds "Tenderfoot" ticket will set you back only £25. Under 10s can enter the festival for free. 

Maverick Festival
