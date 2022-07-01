Three Suffolk beaches named among 'most beautiful' in UK by Sunday Times

Three Suffolk beaches have been included in a prestigious national newspaper guide of the "most beautiful" coastlines in the country.

Felixstowe North, Southwold Denes and Dunwich have been named in The Sunday Times' top 50 UK beaches for 2022.

Chris Haslam, the newspaper's chief travel writer, chose the top 50 out of more than 800 beaches he visited around the UK’s coast.

Southwold Denes beach was recognised by The Sunday Times - Credit: Archant

The Sunday Times said the guide "highlights the world-beating magnificence of the British seaside" and provides "a description of the scenery and setting, as well as all the practical information needed to plan a beach day".

Old Hunstanton in Norfolk was named the best beach in the East in the guide, with Happisburgh, Brancaster and Sea Palling also featuring.

The list comes two months after Felixstowe South and Pier and Southwold beaches both scooped a Blue Flag award for their quality, the way they are managed and the facilities on offer.

David Beavan, town and district councillor for Southwold, said the variety of beaches in the town is key to its popularity.

Dunwich beach is a popular spot for walkers - Credit: citizenside.com

He said: "The Denes is a bit more freer than the beach by the pier. There are some really lovely walks down there.

"It's a different offering to the pier, and the great thing is that you can walk all the way down to Dunwich. There's also the ferry to Walberswick.

"It's just a lovely offering here in Southwold."

David Beavan, town and district councillor for Southwold - Credit: Archant

Steve Gallant, Felixstowe town councillor, added: "The beaches in Felixstowe are great for offering a variety of activities.

"I think the best part is that you can find a bit of beach for anything you want to do on any given day.

"They're lovely and clean and easily accessible. It's a marvellous place to come and visit."

Mr Haslam said: "This has been the 15th circumnavigation of the British coast for me, and the second for my Jack Russell assistant Dave T. Dog.

Felixstowe town councillor Steve Gallant - Credit: East Suffolk Council

"Over eight weeks we've seen sunrises and sunsets, sand and shingle, surfed with dolphins and kayaked with seals.

"We've navigated canyon-like lanes to empty coves, queued to get onto urban hotspots, and, in one case, swam through a tunnel to reach an otherwise inaccessible bay.

"This is the most comprehensive and detailed beach guide available and it proves that, when the sun is shining, our beaches are the most beautiful on earth."