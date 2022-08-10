5 cheap and free things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Five cheap or free things to do in Suffolk this weekend - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

From a seafront carnival to a teddy bear picnic, here are five things to do in Suffolk this weekend without breaking the bank.

Aldeburgh Carnival

One of the finest carnivals in Suffolk is making its return this weekend after being cancelled for the past two years.

Aldeburgh Carnival is returning this weekend - Credit: Gregg Brown

People visiting will be able to enjoy a variety of music, an egg boat race, a Punch and Judy show, and much more.

The event will finish with a carnival procession on Monday.

When: Saturday, August 13 to Monday, August 15

Where: Aldeburgh

Cost: Free but donations can be made throughout the carnival

The Big Bus Show

Spend the day looking around classic buses at a brand-new show at Stonham Barns this weekend.

Another classic vehicle show will be heading to Stonham Barns this weekend - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

At the showground, there will be a collection of buses ranging from the 1930s to the present day, with visitors able to see how much public transport has changed over the years.

There will also be an array of trade stands, food and drink stalls and historical talks available at the show.

When: Sunday, August 15

Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Suffolk, IP14 6AT

Cost: £5 per person, U12s go free

Weekend wildlife club

Weekend wildlife club is a monthly nature-themed club for children aged six to 11 years old.

It is a two-hour session for children, exploring the wildlife of the nature reserve, with trails, activities and games.

Where: Carlton Marshes Suffolk Wildlife Trust, Burnt Hill Ln, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft NR33 8HU

When: Saturday, August 13

Cost: £5 per child

Teddy Bears' Picnic

The Teddy Bears' Picnic in Rendlesham is returning once again this weekend.

Cousins Kian Bond, seven, left, and Alfie Lait, 10; at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic, raising funds for a skatepark - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organisers are promising the event will be "bigger and even better" this year as the big brown bear and little white bear pay a visit to Jubilee Park.

There will also be a barbeque run by the First Rendlesham Scout group as well as cakes and soft drinks from Alexanders Ices.

When: Sunday, August 14

Where: Jubilee Park, Rendlesham

Cost: Free but wristbands for tractor and trailer rides cost £1.

Meet the animals at Jimmy's farm

Owned by Jimmy Doherty, this farm near Ipswich is just one of the great places that you can visit this weekend and you can get up close to the animals.

Meet the animals at Jimmy's Farm - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There is also a playground where children can enjoy themselves.

Where: Jimmy's Farm, Pannington Hall Lane, Wherstead, IP9 2AP

When: August 13 and 14

Cost: Adult tickets start at £12.50 and child tickets start at £10