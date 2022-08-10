5 cheap and free things to do in Suffolk this weekend
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
From a seafront carnival to a teddy bear picnic, here are five things to do in Suffolk this weekend without breaking the bank.
Aldeburgh Carnival
One of the finest carnivals in Suffolk is making its return this weekend after being cancelled for the past two years.
People visiting will be able to enjoy a variety of music, an egg boat race, a Punch and Judy show, and much more.
The event will finish with a carnival procession on Monday.
When: Saturday, August 13 to Monday, August 15
Where: Aldeburgh
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out
- 2 Police attending 'incident' near town centre
- 3 Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire
- 4 'Quite different to traditional gyms' Suffolk gym with a difference opens
- 5 Buy the bread everyone’s raving about at new Suffolk cafe
- 6 Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
- 7 Andy Angles: Five observations following Town's Carabao Cup exit
- 8 'He'd be dead' - mum's terror after wave drags her and baby down beach
- 9 Ongoing heathland blaze sees 147 calls made to fire service
- 10 Farmer 'heartbroken' as land sees fourth fire in 10 days
Cost: Free but donations can be made throughout the carnival
The Big Bus Show
Spend the day looking around classic buses at a brand-new show at Stonham Barns this weekend.
At the showground, there will be a collection of buses ranging from the 1930s to the present day, with visitors able to see how much public transport has changed over the years.
There will also be an array of trade stands, food and drink stalls and historical talks available at the show.
When: Sunday, August 15
Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Suffolk, IP14 6AT
Cost: £5 per person, U12s go free
Weekend wildlife club
Weekend wildlife club is a monthly nature-themed club for children aged six to 11 years old.
It is a two-hour session for children, exploring the wildlife of the nature reserve, with trails, activities and games.
Where: Carlton Marshes Suffolk Wildlife Trust, Burnt Hill Ln, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft NR33 8HU
When: Saturday, August 13
Cost: £5 per child
Teddy Bears' Picnic
The Teddy Bears' Picnic in Rendlesham is returning once again this weekend.
Organisers are promising the event will be "bigger and even better" this year as the big brown bear and little white bear pay a visit to Jubilee Park.
There will also be a barbeque run by the First Rendlesham Scout group as well as cakes and soft drinks from Alexanders Ices.
When: Sunday, August 14
Where: Jubilee Park, Rendlesham
Cost: Free but wristbands for tractor and trailer rides cost £1.
Meet the animals at Jimmy's farm
Owned by Jimmy Doherty, this farm near Ipswich is just one of the great places that you can visit this weekend and you can get up close to the animals.
There is also a playground where children can enjoy themselves.
Where: Jimmy's Farm, Pannington Hall Lane, Wherstead, IP9 2AP
When: August 13 and 14
Cost: Adult tickets start at £12.50 and child tickets start at £10