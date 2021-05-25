Published: 11:34 AM May 25, 2021

As the summer beckons many of us will be heading out to the coast to enjoy the sun, sea and sand - and visiting Southwold lighthouse and RSPB Minsmere.

Both have been ranked among the top attractions on the beloved Suffolk Coast by Tripadvisor - but what else makes the list?

We looked at the top seven coastal attractions by traveller ranking.

All of our top seven were also awarded travellers choice awards by TripAdvisor - which means they rank in the top 10% of attractions on the site.

Visitors ranked the gin distilling experience at Adnams as their favourite attraction on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Archant

1) Adnams 'Make Your Own Gin' Experience - Southwold

You may also want to watch:

Getting to make their own tipple by the Suffolk seaside proved to be the top attraction for coastal bound visitors. The experience takes place at the Suffolk brand's distillery and sees visitors produce their own gin with the help of experts. From distilling to labelling, visitors go through the whole process with a bit of tasting on the side.





The Alfred Corry Lifeboat Museum in Southwold - Credit: Nick Butcher

2) Alfred Corry Lifeboat Museum Trust - Southwold

Another top Southwold attraction highly prized by visitors to our coast is the Alfred Corry Lifeboat Museum Trust. The museum focuses on the story of the 'Alfred Corry' which saved 47 lives during it's time as a lifeboat at the end of the 19th century. Visitors praised the work of the volunteers who man the museum to bring the lifeboat's story to life.

Tripadvisor visitors had high praise for the Lowestoft and East Suffolk Maritime Musem - Credit: Nick Butcher

3) Lowestoft and East Suffolk Maritime Museum *

Described by one visitor as a "must if in Lowestoft" the museum tells the story of the port of Lowestoft through displays and hands-on activities for kids. The volunteer-run museum features information on everything from shipbuilding to hovercrafts and even has its own small cinema with archive footage.

Inside Southwold lighthouse. PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

4) Southwold Lighthouse *

The lighthouse has been guiding vessels to safety since the 1880s and also provides spectacular views over the coastal town. Visitors described it as 'not so hidden gem' with plenty for visitors to learn about the workings of a lighthouse.

An avocet at RSPB Minsmere - Credit: BRIAN SMITH / CITIZENSIDE.COM

5) RSPB Minsmere

One of Suffolk's wildlife havens, Minsmere is a well-known local beauty spot. It's home to a range of birds including avocets, bitterns and marsh harriers. Tripadvisor visitors described the reserve as "simply fascinating" and a "great bird watching experience".

Visitors can take many walks at Dunwich Heath - Credit: Lucy Taylor

6) Dunwich Heath and beach

Looked after by the National Trust, the heath has a number of different walks for visitors of all ages to explore. There's also a den building area for youngsters. "Friendly and helpful" volunteers are on hand to help visitors best enjoy the beautiful landscape.

7) Felixstowe Seafront Gardens

"A beautiful meander" onto the Felixstowe beach, the volunteer managed seafront gardens bring a splash of colour for visitors. Reviewers described as a pleasant space for the whole family to enjoy with a "charming feel of Victoriana".





*These attractions currently remain closed due to Covid 19.