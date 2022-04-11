News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 Suffolk farms where you can make friends with baby lambs this Easter

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:00 PM April 11, 2022
Ollie Bunday, Farran Hessey and Steve Swan with the lambs and their mum. Picture; SARAH LUCY BROWN

Baby Lambs outside of Easton Farm park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk's historical history as a centre for sheep rearing means there are plenty of places to meet adorable lambs this Easter.

Here are five farms you can visit to make friends with spring lambs. 

1. Foxburrow Farm

Where: Foxburrow Farm, Saddlemakers Lane, Melton, Woodbridge

Price: Free 

A mosaic of nature reserves and farmland run by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, a spring visit to Foxburrow Farm catches the site at its absolute best - overrun with wildflowers and birds, including little owls, whitecaps, and swallows. 

The farm is a great example of how nature and agriculture can coexist, with its meadows being grazed by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust's flock of sheep. 

2. Easton Farm Park

Where: Easton Farm Park, Easton, Woodbridge IP13 0EQ

Price: £14 per person

Holding its Spring Babies Carnival, Easton Farm Park has stacks of fun for the whole family featuring a mini coaster, carnival performers and inflatable bumper cars.

In terms of animals, expect to meet calves, piglets, goat kids, and yes, baby lambs bred from sheep including Texel Mules, Boreas, Castlemilk Moorits,  Swiss Balais, and Shetlands. 

3. Baylham Rare Breeds Farm

Where: Baylham, Ipswich, IP6 8LG

Price: Adults: £8, concessions £7, children £4

A working livestock farm that specialises in native breeds that were once common but are now rare, Baylham House farm lets you get up close and personal with a variety of traditional farm animals. 

One of the rare breed creatures kept at Baylham is the iconic Norfolk Horn, the sheep that made East Anglia rich through the wool trade in the early modern period.  In the 1950s, the population had dropped as low as 15 individuals, but a breeding program has brought their numbers out of such critical lows. 

Other sheep on the farm include Herdwicks, Llanwenogs, and Ouessants, which are the smallest sheep in the world. 

4. Hollow Trees Farm

Where: Hollow Trees Farm, Semer, Ipswich IP7 6HX

Price: £5.25

Located close to the Suffolk town of Hadleigh, Hollow Trees Farm has had a bumper lambing season with more than 100 new lambs being born. 

The sheep at Hollow Trees are of the Easy Care breed and were originally bred in the Welsh mountains in the early 1960s. They tend to need little assistance with lambing and basically rear their lambs without human intervention. 

Other creatures at Hollow Trees include goats, pigs, chickens and cows.

5. Jimmy's Farm

Where: Pannington Hall Lane, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP9 2AR

Price: From £12.50 to £15

With exotic creatures including meerkats, tapir, lemurs and crocodiles, TV star Jimmy Doherty's Wherstead compound can hardly be called a farm anymore, but there are a wide variety of animals to meet and befriend. 

One group of particular interest is his Flock of Cameroon sheep, of which there are only about 1,000 still in existence. 

Further fluffy creatures you can befriend at Jimmy's Farm include Somali Black-Headed sheep, Alpacas and Bactrian camels. 

