5 places where you can pick your own pumpkins in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
With Halloween just over a month away farms are getting ready to open up their pumpkin patches once again.
Here are five places in Suffolk you can spend the day pumpkin picking or get involved in other Halloween events.
Siam Hall Spooky Pumpkins
Celebrating its fifth year, the pumpkin patch near Sudbury will have thousands of pumpkins on offer once again.
Last year the pumpkin patch moved to a bigger field, and a new one-way system for traffic — along with a new bigger car park — was introduced.
There will also be a café on-site with a variety of food and drink items on offer.
Where: Siam Hall, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 5LA
Most Read
- 1 BBC stars past and present attend Bill Turnbull's funeral in Suffolk
- 2 Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey
- 3 Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled
- 4 Port boss pens letter telling workers to 'think carefully' before striking
- 5 Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again
- 6 Network Rail level crossing closures 'will hit Christmas trade' in Suffolk town
- 7 Joe Biden will not land at RAF Mildenhall when attending state funeral
- 8 Couple put 1940s bungalow made to look like a New York 'loft' up for sale
- 9 Two knocked unconscious after assault near town centre
- 10 Armed police called to reports of man holding 'explosive device'
When: October 22 to October 30
Cost: Free entry and parking
Helmingham Hall
Spend the day as a family picking your own pumpkin at Helmingham Hall.
Organisers have said there will be some "unexpected surprises" during the visit.
There will be hot and cold food and drinks available to visitors.
Where: Helmingham Hall, IP14 6EE
When: Open weekends from October 1
Cost: Free parking and entry
Rougham Estate
The Rougham Estate pumpkin patch is opening for a second year.
Visitors will be given a wheelbarrow and are able to choose from thousands of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes.
During the half-term week there will also be an opportunity for children to carve their pumpkins on-site.
Where: Ipswich Road, Rougham, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP30 9LZ
When: Open on weekends from October 1
Cost: Admission and parking is free
Southwold Maize Maze
Southwold Maize Maze, which is more commonly known for its mazes, opens up its pumpkin patch at Halloween
Visitors are able to choose from a wide variety of pumpkins.
As well as pumpkin picking there will also be a cheeky monster maze, trick or treat maze, go-karts, a fortune teller, a haunted house and pumpkin carving.
Where: Old Hall Farm, Halesworth Road, Reydon, Southwold, IP18 6SG
When: Between October 15 and 30
Cost: Free admission to the pumpkin pick but tickets must be purchased online for the maize maze.
Frogs Farm
Last year organisers said there were over 30,000 pumpkins for sale at the farm.
There were also other features including a witches walk, a pumpkin house and pumpkin people.
Where: Willow Farm Bungalow, Norwich Rd, Eye IP23 7ED
When: Opens on October 8
Cost: Entry costs £2.50