5 places where you can pick your own pumpkins in Suffolk

With Halloween just over a month away farms are getting ready to open up their pumpkin patches once again.

Here are five places in Suffolk you can spend the day pumpkin picking or get involved in other Halloween events.

Siam Hall Spooky Pumpkins

Celebrating its fifth year, the pumpkin patch near Sudbury will have thousands of pumpkins on offer once again.

Last year the pumpkin patch moved to a bigger field, and a new one-way system for traffic — along with a new bigger car park — was introduced.

There will also be a café on-site with a variety of food and drink items on offer.

Where: Siam Hall, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 5LA

When: October 22 to October 30

Cost: Free entry and parking

Helmingham Hall

Spend the day as a family picking your own pumpkin at Helmingham Hall.

Organisers have said there will be some "unexpected surprises" during the visit.

There will be hot and cold food and drinks available to visitors.

Where: Helmingham Hall, IP14 6EE

When: Open weekends from October 1

Cost: Free parking and entry

Rougham Estate

The Rougham Estate pumpkin patch is opening for a second year.

Visitors will be given a wheelbarrow and are able to choose from thousands of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes.

During the half-term week there will also be an opportunity for children to carve their pumpkins on-site.

Where: Ipswich Road, Rougham, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP30 9LZ

When: Open on weekends from October 1

Cost: Admission and parking is free

Southwold Maize Maze

Southwold Maize Maze, which is more commonly known for its mazes, opens up its pumpkin patch at Halloween

Visitors are able to choose from a wide variety of pumpkins.

As well as pumpkin picking there will also be a cheeky monster maze, trick or treat maze, go-karts, a fortune teller, a haunted house and pumpkin carving.

Where: Old Hall Farm, Halesworth Road, Reydon, Southwold, IP18 6SG

When: Between October 15 and 30

Cost: Free admission to the pumpkin pick but tickets must be purchased online for the maize maze.

Frogs Farm

Last year organisers said there were over 30,000 pumpkins for sale at the farm.

There were also other features including a witches walk, a pumpkin house and pumpkin people.

Where: Willow Farm Bungalow, Norwich Rd, Eye IP23 7ED

When: Opens on October 8

Cost: Entry costs £2.50