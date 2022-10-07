Popular fireworks display at Suffolk landmark set to return this year

Pop-rock band Scouting for Girls have been announced as the headline act of at the Heveningham Hall fireworks display next month.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 5, and will see fireworks, live entertainment and a funfair combine.

Scouting for Girls will headline the show, with acts such as The Kopy Cat Killers tribute and The Cinelli Brothers also providing live entertainment.

Organisers have promised that the event will be "without a doubt" bigger, better and louder then previous years.

Heveningham Hall fireworks display will be taking place once again this year - Credit: Archant

As well as the spectacular fireworks display and fairground there will also be a bonfire and a large selection of food and drink stools on offer.

Last year organisers of the fireworks apologised after many people were unable to get into the venue to see the display.

They said they were "overwhelmed" by the number of people who attended the event, and offered refunds to anyone who was unable to get in.

Gates will open at 4.30pm, with the display starting at about 6.30pm.

Parking for the event is free, with tickets costing £10 for adults and £5 for children.