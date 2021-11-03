Suffolk Libraries to host fun events for International Games Week

A games night may be another solution to keeping busy in lockdown, whether with your household or virtually. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk Libraries will be working with local organisations to celebrate International Games Week, which commences November 7.

This is Suffolk Libraries' first year partnering up with local organisations to bring game related events and activities to several libraries across the county.

Events will include Dungeons and Dragons, videogames, Pokémon meet-ups and retro board games.

There will also be a chance for participants to win an Xbox Series X by collecting stamps in a special passport at every event. Attendees can also be entered into a prize draw for each event they book on to.

Hannah Foulstone-Dalsgaard, Marketing Coordinator at Suffolk Libraries and coordinator of the week's events, said: “Gaming is a massive part of many people’s lives across our communities.

"Whether it's playing D&D at the weekends or playing video games to wind down, it has become integral to the wellbeing of so many people, both young and old.”

A schedule of the events can be found here.