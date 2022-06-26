5 vineyards to visit in Suffolk

Five Suffolk vineyards you should visit - Credit: Chris Hill

Suffolk may not be well-known for its vineyards, but these five wine producers are helping to put the county on the map.

Vineyard tours are a great way to spend the day or a special occasion.

Here are five vineyards in Suffolk you should visit:

1. Flint Vineyard

The vineyard, located in Bungay, has been making wine since 2016.

Grapes being hand picked at Flint Vineyard in Earsham - Credit: Danielle Booden

Winemaker Ben Witchell focusses on creating ultra-premium, low volume wines, using the best fruit from not only their own but partner vineyards also.

The vineyard was also named among the top 10 vineyards to visit in the UK by Countryfile earlier this year.

2. Shawsgate Vineyard

One of East Anglia's oldest commercial vineyards, Shawsgate produces a range of white, red and rosé wines as well as sparkling wines.

The vineyard, based in Framlingham, also offers a DIY tour of the grounds where people visitors can walk around at their own leisure.

Walkers may even catch a glimpse of some of the wildlife and dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads at all times.

3. Wyken Vineyards

Originating in 1988, this seven-acre vineyard near Bury St Edmunds produces around 12,000 bottles of wine every year.

Vineyard tours are a great way to spend a day out - Credit: Danielle Booden

Vineyard tours can be purchased at £20 per person, which includes a one hour guided tour followed by wine tasting.

4. Giffords Hall Vineyard

A range of award winning English wines are an offer at Giffords Hall Vineyard, near Long Melford.

Linda Howard pictured at Giffords Hall Vineyard. - Credit: Archant

The family owned vineyard was planted around 25 years ago and has received a number of awards and trophies, including the Waitrose award for most outstanding rosé and National English Wine Trophy for their Bacchus.

Vineyard tours are also available.

5. Valley Farm Vineyards

The vineyards, which is nestled in an idyllic part of Suffolk, not far from the Southwold coast in the Waveney Valley, is home to award-winning, vintage still and sparkling wines.

The eight-acre vineyard has been newly renovated and grows five varieties of grape.

In 2016 the vineyard was awarded gold at the UKVA competition for their 2015 Madeleine Angevine.