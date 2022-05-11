Suffolk Walking Festival returns after two-year break

The Suffolk Walking Festival returns this weekend with more than 70 walks over the next fortnight.

The festival launches at Clare Country Park on May 14 and offers the participants guided walks across wild countryside, outstanding landscapes, rolling hills, forests and coastal beauty spots of Suffolk.

Suffolk Walking Festival in previous years - Credit: Suffolk Walking Festival

The event is one of the largest and longest-running walking festivals in the UK.

Due to the pandemic, the festival was cancelled in 2020 and held virtually last year.

Suffolk Walking Festival in previous years - Credit: Suffolk Walking Festival

Suffolk County Council councillor Paul West said: “The festival grows in popularity each year with its vast variety of walks and events. It shows off some of Suffolk’s most beautiful scenery which makes up part of the 3,500 miles of public rights of way across the county.

“These events remain a great way to keep active and meet others. I would encourage everyone to get out there and explore.”

Suffolk Walking Festival in previous years - Credit: Suffolk Walking Festival

Experienced walk leaders will be sharing their knowledge of nature, landscapes, history and art during walks that will include all areas of the county.

Suffolk Walking Festival - Credit: Suffolk Walking Festival



