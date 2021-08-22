Wonderful world of moths set to be uncovered

Published: 3:17 PM August 22, 2021

A moth trap event is to be held in Woodbridge - Credit: PA

Suffolk Wildlife Trust and Woodbridge Wildlife Group are giving people the chance to learn more about the wonderful world of moths when the group hold a moth trap event in Fen Meadow, Woodbridge on August 28.

“This event has been organised in partnership with the Friends of Fen Meadow and we will be setting up the trap the previous evening,” said Phil Smith, chairman of the Woodbridge Wildlife Group.

“We will have a local expert joining us to help us identify the moths trapped, and I think that this will be a very interesting early morning event.

"Visitors will find us at the top end of the park near the gate to the cemetery.”

Booking is not required for the Moth Trap event which begins at 8am. The event is free but donations to Suffolk Wildlife Trust are welcomed.

Visitors coming by car are advised to park in Portland Crescent (IP12 4TP) and walk along the cemetery fence to the Fen Meadow gate.



