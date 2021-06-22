Published: 7:00 PM June 22, 2021

The weather is looking unsettled again for the weekend ahead - but you could step back in time at Stonham Barns or check out the Black Panther costumes at the new Power of Stories exhibit in Ipswich.

Here's eight days out you can enjoy across Suffolk this weekend.

See history brought back to life at Stonham Barns

Stonham Barns Park is preparing for a weekend of fast-moving action as it salutes the past with its History Alive! Show.

History Alive will feature combat displays and living history encampments with everything from Viking Warriors and American Settlers to WW2 German infantry, 12th Century Crusaders and more.

There will be many different re-enactment groups from various periods of time, providing complete living history experiences from dark age medicine, tribal food and drink to other crafts and skills along with armour, weaponry demonstrations along with ‘Have a go’ Archery. There is also period music and entertainment.





Go digital at Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds

This weekend will see a digital festival featuring free events to showcase and celebrate the work of the community and highlight the creativity of people who take part in Theatre Royal activities.

From writing workshops to artist guided sketch sessions the festival has lots on offer.

All the screenings, zoom workshops and the in-person sketching workshop are FREE but to maintain social distancing or because of limited capacity must be booked in advance.





Grab a bite at Lavenham Farmers Market

On Sunday the farmers market will arrive in Lavenham with plenty of local producers to choose from .

It will be at Lavenham Village Hall from 10.30am until 1pm.

There's free parking and free entry.

Discover the power of story telling

Christchurch Mansion's Power of Stories exhibit opens on Saturday and looks at the history of storytelling.

Three iconic costumes from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther will be woven into a patchwork of storytelling traditions from across time and place. The outfits of T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye featured in the ground-breaking film will sit alongside Marvel comics and historic museum objects.

Spanning music to movies, carvings to cartoons, this exhibition will ask how stories have the power to shape our lives.

Entry is free but tickets must be booked online in advance.

Check out Ipswich Jazz Festival

Ipswich Jazz Festival returns this year with a range of fantastic artists.

The festival takes places across the weekend kicking off on Saturday at St Peter’s by the Waterfront.

Tickets are limited for each performance and have to be booked in advance.

Looking for a slightly different sound? Try Bury Folk Festival

If Jazz isn't your thing then it's also Bury Folk Festival this weekend.

The event is returning for its seventh event at the Nowton Park walled garden.

It will feature live music, craft stalls and music workshops as well as activities for youngsters.





Be moved by the Spirit of Place

Woodbridge's Spirit of Place festival kicks off this weekend with live music, art and words at its core.

This weekend's event is the first in a series of festival dates across the year which will celebrate different areas.

Due to coronavirus restrictions the event will be taking place at The Angel rather than the Longshed as previously hoped.





Find your next read

This year's Felixstowe Book Festival will be taking place with a mixture of virtual and socially distanced events.

Anthony Horowitz, Jojo Moyes and Richard Dawkins are among the authors taking part in this year's event.

As well as author talks there will also be workshops on topics such as creative writing and audio dramas.







