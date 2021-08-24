7 great things to do in Suffolk this bank holiday weekend
- Credit: Mark Barley/Event Photography
From an open air theatre to a beach party, here are seven things to do during the August bank holiday weekend.
Open Air Theatre
Abbey Gardens, in Bury St Edmunds, is hosting a open air theatre showing the Great Gatsby.
The show runs for two hours, 20 minutes and all children must be accompanied by a full paying adult.
Where: Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds
You may also want to watch:
When: Sunday, August 29 - 6.30pm
Cost: Adults £13.50, Concessions £11.50
Most Read
- 1 Village doctors' surgery with 2,500 patients could face permanent closure
- 2 Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds
- 3 Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue
- 4 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
- 5 Missing 53-year-old from Framlingham found
- 6 'Spectacular' equestrian home with outdoor pool for sale for £3.25m
- 7 'A throwback to the No.9s of old' - Simpson impressing at Swindon
- 8 Five things we've learned from Ipswich Town's winless start
- 9 Ipswich man admits dangerous driving after Audi TT crash at junction
- 10 Damaged footbridge finally set to be repaired after nearly 80 years
Beach party
Visitors are encouraged to join members of staff by wearing their best Hawaiian shirts for their all-day, beach-themed bank holiday event with beer pong and table tennis.
A barbeque and DJ will also be at the event, which features a one-off drinks menu with special deals on cocktails.
There will also be a prize for the most outrageous beach attire.
Where: Wiff Waff Ipswich
When: Sunday, August 29 - all day
Cost: Free
Food and drink festival
The Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds plays host to the food and drink festival, where visitors can discover surprising culinary stories.
You will be able to go back in time as food historian Dr Pat Murrell explains the dos and don'ts of Georgian dining.
There is also the chance to have a guided tour of The Guildhall, which is steeped in history.
Where: Bury St Edmunds Guildhall
When: Sunday, August 29 - 10am
Cost: Free for the history event, standard admission charges apply for guided tours
Beer festival with live band
The Briarbank Brewery hosts its August beer festival, with live music with the Lucy No7 band.
The band promises to bring its high energy to take you through the whole night.
Where: Briarbank Brewery
When: Saturday, August 28 - 7pm-11pm
Cost: Free
Skate Suffolk Jam
Get skateboarding lessons from Skateboard GB qualified coaches in the mobile skatepark.
All equipment will be provided and lessons will be followed by a jam-style competition, with a bunch of prizes up for grabs.
Where: Cult Café
When: Saturday, August 28 - 10am-6pm
Cost: Free
Code Creatures
A great free coding event for kids, aged between three and 11 years old, is being held at Ipswich County Library.
The event will teach the children about coding, with plenty of activities to keep young minds educated and entertained at the library this summer.
Where: Ipswich County Library
When: Saturday, August 28 - 2pm-3.30pm
Cost: Free
Living history at West Stow
A great place to visit to learn about the history of weaving, spinning and wool dyeing with live demonstrations.
The Colchester Historical Enactment Society will be at West Stow to speak and share stories with visitors.
Where: West Stow
When: Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30
Cost: Standard admission charges apply