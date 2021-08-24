7 great things to do in Suffolk this bank holiday weekend

Published: 1:03 PM August 24, 2021

Some ideas for days out this weekend - Credit: Mark Barley/Event Photography

From an open air theatre to a beach party, here are seven things to do during the August bank holiday weekend.





Open Air Theatre

Abbey Gardens, in Bury St Edmunds, is hosting a open air theatre showing the Great Gatsby.

An open air theatre is coming to the Abbey Gardens - Credit: Archant

The show runs for two hours, 20 minutes and all children must be accompanied by a full paying adult.

Where: Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

When: Sunday, August 29 - 6.30pm

Cost: Adults £13.50, Concessions £11.50





Beach party

Visitors are encouraged to join members of staff by wearing their best Hawaiian shirts for their all-day, beach-themed bank holiday event with beer pong and table tennis.

Wiff Waff is hosting a beach party this weekend - Credit: The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich waterfront. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A barbeque and DJ will also be at the event, which features a one-off drinks menu with special deals on cocktails.

There will also be a prize for the most outrageous beach attire.

Where: Wiff Waff Ipswich

When: Sunday, August 29 - all day

Cost: Free





Food and drink festival

The Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds plays host to the food and drink festival, where visitors can discover surprising culinary stories.

A food and drink festival is being held at the Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

You will be able to go back in time as food historian Dr Pat Murrell explains the dos and don'ts of Georgian dining.

There is also the chance to have a guided tour of The Guildhall, which is steeped in history.

Where: Bury St Edmunds Guildhall

When: Sunday, August 29 - 10am

Cost: Free for the history event, standard admission charges apply for guided tours





Beer festival with live band

The Briarbank Brewery hosts its August beer festival, with live music with the Lucy No7 band.

Briarbank Brewery hosts its August beer festival this bank holiday weekend - Credit: Archant

The band promises to bring its high energy to take you through the whole night.

Where: Briarbank Brewery

When: Saturday, August 28 - 7pm-11pm

Cost: Free





Skate Suffolk Jam

Get skateboarding lessons from Skateboard GB qualified coaches in the mobile skatepark.

All equipment will be provided and lessons will be followed by a jam-style competition, with a bunch of prizes up for grabs.

Where: Cult Café

When: Saturday, August 28 - 10am-6pm

Cost: Free





Code Creatures

A great free coding event for kids, aged between three and 11 years old, is being held at Ipswich County Library.

A free coding event for children will be taking place at Ipswich County Library - Credit: Archant

The event will teach the children about coding, with plenty of activities to keep young minds educated and entertained at the library this summer.

Where: Ipswich County Library

When: Saturday, August 28 - 2pm-3.30pm

Cost: Free





Living history at West Stow

A great place to visit to learn about the history of weaving, spinning and wool dyeing with live demonstrations.

The Colchester Historical Enactment Society will be at West Stow to speak and share stories with visitors.

Where: West Stow

When: Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30

Cost: Standard admission charges apply







