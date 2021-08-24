News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 great things to do in Suffolk this bank holiday weekend

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:03 PM August 24, 2021   
People enjoying a previous Pop Up Pictures event in the Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

Some ideas for days out this weekend - Credit: Mark Barley/Event Photography

From an open air theatre to a beach party, here are seven things to do during the August bank holiday weekend.


Open Air Theatre

Abbey Gardens, in Bury St Edmunds, is hosting a open air theatre showing the Great Gatsby.

The Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds is a popular tourist attraction Picture: MARK LANGFORD

An open air theatre is coming to the Abbey Gardens - Credit: Archant

The show runs for two hours, 20 minutes and all children must be accompanied by a full paying adult.

Where: Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds 

When: Sunday, August 29 - 6.30pm 

Cost: Adults £13.50, Concessions £11.50


Beach party

Visitors are encouraged to join members of staff by wearing their best Hawaiian shirts for their all-day, beach-themed bank holiday event with beer pong and table tennis.

The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Wiff Waff is hosting a beach party this weekend - Credit: The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich waterfront. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A barbeque and DJ will also be at the event, which features a one-off drinks menu with special deals on cocktails.

There will also be a prize for the most outrageous beach attire.  

Where: Wiff Waff Ipswich 

When: Sunday, August 29 - all day

Cost: Free 


Food and drink festival 

The Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds plays host to the food and drink festival, where visitors can discover surprising culinary stories.

Town guide Terry O'Donoghue in front of the Guildhall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A food and drink festival is being held at the Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

You will be able to go back in time as food historian Dr Pat Murrell explains the dos and don'ts of Georgian dining. 

There is also the chance to have a guided tour of The Guildhall, which is steeped in history.

Where: Bury St Edmunds Guildhall

When: Sunday, August 29 - 10am

Cost: Free for the history event, standard admission charges apply for guided tours


Beer festival with live band

The Briarbank Brewery hosts its August beer festival, with live music with the Lucy No7 band.

Official opening of the Briarbank Brewery near Isaacs in Ipswich. L-R Ben Gummer MP, Aidan Coughla

Briarbank Brewery hosts its August beer festival this bank holiday weekend - Credit: Archant

The band promises to bring its high energy to take you through the whole night. 

Where: Briarbank Brewery 

When: Saturday, August 28 - 7pm-11pm

Cost: Free


Skate Suffolk Jam

Get skateboarding lessons from Skateboard GB qualified coaches in the mobile skatepark.

All equipment will be provided and lessons will be followed by a jam-style competition, with a bunch of prizes up for grabs.

Where: Cult Café 

When: Saturday, August 28 - 10am-6pm

Cost: Free


Code Creatures

A great free coding event for kids, aged between three and 11 years old, is being held at Ipswich County Library.

Ipswich County Library will be closed after a staff member came into contact with some with coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A free coding event for children will be taking place at Ipswich County Library - Credit: Archant

The event will teach the children about coding, with plenty of activities to keep young minds educated and entertained at the library this summer.

Where: Ipswich County Library 

When: Saturday, August 28 - 2pm-3.30pm 

Cost: Free


Living history at West Stow

A great place to visit to learn about the history of weaving, spinning and wool dyeing with live demonstrations.

The Colchester Historical Enactment Society will be at West Stow to speak and share stories with visitors.

Where: West Stow

When: Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30

Cost: Standard admission charges apply



