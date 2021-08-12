7 fun things to do with the family in Suffolk this weekend
The summer holidays are well underway in Suffolk – but there are still plenty of fun things to do in the county this weekend.
Theatre on the Coast, Southwold Arts Centre
When: Saturday, August 14 at 5pm and 8.15pm
Where: Southwold Arts Centre, IP18 6JP
Price: £18 adults, £16 under 16s
Theatre is coming to the coast this weekend, with 'Allo 'Allo's Vicki Michelle set to star in "Hello Norma Jean" by Dylan Costello.
The production follows the story of Lynnie, who has escaped from her nursing home to fly to Hollywood at the outbreak of war in 2003.
But the Essex grandmother is hiding her deepest secret – that she is really Marilyn Monroe.
Beccles Food and Drink Festival, Beccles
When: Saturday, August 14 at 10am
Where: Beccles town centre
Price: Free
The food and drink festival is coming back to the north Suffolk town this Saturday, with a host of great local vendors set to pitch up in the town centre.
Among the local names include Ipswich's East Coast Chilli Company, the Suffolk Distillery and the Suffolk Smokehouse.
Children's entertainment will also be offered alongside the around 50 artisan food and drink stalls.
The Lego Movie 2, Ipswich
When: Saturday, August 14 at 10.30am
Where: The Hold, Suffolk Archives, 131 Fore Street, IP4 1LE
Price: £5 adults, £3 concession, £13 family
The team at the Suffolk Archives are continuing to get in the Lego spirit this summer – and are now set to showcase the popular children's blockbuster.
The story comes five years since "everything was awesome" in the first instalment, with DUPLO invaders from outer space proving a menace.
The Hold is continuing to host other Lego movies throughout the month, alongside its ongoing Lego exhibition.
The Tudors come to Bentley, Bentley
When: Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 10am to 5pm
Where: Bentley Village Green, IP9 2DW
Price: Donation on entry
The Tudors are in Suffolk this weekend, with the team behind the popular Horrible Histories series organising a charity event on the village green.
The event will raise money for a young man suffering from a brain tumour.
Some of the fun on offer include Tudor games and pastimes, a Tudor surgery (not for the squeamish!) and a unicorn race for children.
Family Fun Horse and Dog Show, Hollesley
When: Sunday, August 15 from 9am
Where: The Suffolk Punch Trust, St David's Lane, Hollesley, IP12 3JR
Price: Free
The charity supporting England's oldest breed of horse is reinstating its popular horse and dog show this weekend.
The day's fun starts with horse classes in the morning, with dog classes set to take place in the afternoon.
Food and drink will also be on offer from the Wandering Grill and Alexander's Ices.
Rickinghall Classic Car Meet, Rickinghall
When: Saturday, August 14 from 8am
Where: Rickinghall Village Hall, Hinderclay Road, IP22 1HD
Price: Free
The classic car meet and car boot sale is returning to the village hall this Saturday, with a wide array of classics set to be on show.
Among those to feature in last month's event included classic American police cars, Land Rovers and VW Campers.
For motoring fans, a number of stallholders will also be at the event for an autojumble.
The Anglian Motorcycle Festival, Sudbury
When: Saturday, August 14 from 10am
Where: TTT Motorcycle Village, Brundon Lane, CO10 0HY
Price: Free
Offering fun for all the family, the team behind the Anglian Motorcycle Festival are putting on a big show after having to postpone their earlier event in Felixstowe.
As well as a host of motorbikes to view, live music, a sweet stand, raffles and games will also be on offer.
The event will be raising money for the Mental Health Motorbike charity, who will also be there on the day.