More than 100 artisan producers will be ensuring that visitors to the Suffolk Show can taste some of the best food and drink the region has to offer.

The event – on May 31 and June 1 – will feature some of the East’s foremost brands at the Adnams Food and Drink Experience, including Hillfarm Oils, Fairfields Farm, The English Whisky Co, The Waffle Works and Yum Yum Tree Fudge.

Others will be making their Suffolk Show debuts – including Good to Go which makes vegan and gluten-free breakfast options and snacks, Smashing Wines with its selection of organic and biodynamic French wines, Southeast Asian curry pastes from Choosespice, and Ipswich-based Doodle Donuts which produces vegan handmade donuts.

The Cookery Theatre, sponsored by KSL Kitchens and Bathrooms Sudbury, ICE and Neff Kitchens, will include a star line-up of cookery demonstrations from the region’s leading chefs.

Highlights include Milsoms Kesgrave Hall executive chef Stuart Oliver, Myles Craven from the Butt and Oyster at Pin Mill, Greig Young from The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds and John Jackaman from the ICE café. Bury St Edmunds brewer Greene King will be sharing expertise on perfect food pairings with local ales.

Children will be encouraged to try their hand at cookery with free Children’s Cookery Workshops with Fun Kitchen. These include the popular Omelette Challenge with Laurie Farm Eggs, and pizza making in the Farm Discovery Zone. Visitors can book onto the cookery workshops at 9am and 3.30pm on both show days by emailing chloe.annison@suffolkshow.co.uk.

Top artisan producers will be serving up a feast of global flavours at Greene King Eat Street with African, Spanish, and Indian dishes, and Adnams Beach Eats area is returning with its pop-up sandy beach, deck chairs and beach huts for visitors to enjoy a seaside-style picnic.

Show director Bruce Kerr said: “Suffolk has a reputation of good quality local produce, and the Suffolk Show is a foodie’s heaven not to be missed.

“A fantastic feat which is once again reflected in our packed-out Adnams Food and Drink Experience where visitors can sample and purchase delicious, fresh produce while enjoying a friendly chat with our stallholders to learn more about them and pick up some top tips.”

To book tickets visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk

