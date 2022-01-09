Five vintage vehicles shows you can visit in Suffolk this year
Whether you're a petrolhead or not, there are plenty of classic vehicles shows on in Suffolk this year.
Here we have picked out five you can attend in 2022.
Mini Barn Bash
Mini fanatics from across the region will be coming to Stonham Barns later this year to show off their pride and joy.
Along with all the classic minis there will be food and drink outlets, a licensed bar, and live music.
Where: Stonham Barns Park
When: Camping days June 11-12, show day June 12
Cost: Standard ticket (Sunday only) - £10, Under 12's are free
The festival of classic and sports cars
Visitors will be able to see at more than 1,000 classic and sports cars at the Helmingham Hall festival.
More than 7,000 people visited the 2021 event with cars representing the last 10 decades of motoring history.
Many of the vehicles come from Britain’s motoring heyday – marques on display included Alvis, Bristol, Jensen, AC Riley, Armstong Sideley, Lea Francis, Crossley, BSA, Lagonda, Lanchester and Gordon Keeble.
The oldest vehicle that has attended the event is a 1914 Ford Model T.
When: Sunday, August 7 - 10am-5pm
Where: Helmingham Hall
Cost: Ticket price to be released soon
American Car show
The Carrot Town Garage American Car Show is coming to Stonham Barns for a second year which will feature anything American — as long as it has an engine.
Along with the classic cars there will also be food and drink stands, and live music.
Where: Stonham Barns Park
When: Sunday, July 24
Cost: Standard ticket - £10, Under 12's are free
Stonham Motorcycle show
The annual Stonham Barns Park motorcycle show will be returning this year, with award-winning sports bikes and old school choppers featuring.
The 2 Bros Stunt Team will be joining again this year along with other attractions to be confirmed.
Where: Stonham Barns Park
When: Sunday, May 8
Cost: Standard ticket - £10, Under 12's are free
Swedefest Truck Show
If you love trucks, you will love the Swedfest truck show at Stonham Barns.
The festival will occupy the entire showground area, with some owners travelling hundreds of miles to show of their trucks.
People visiting will also be able to take part in the other Stonham Barns attractions including adventure golf, teapot pottery and the owl sanctuary.
When: Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25
Where: Stonham Barns
Cost: Adults £5 and children under 16 are free