Published: 7:00 PM May 6, 2021

The grounds of Ickworth House are open to explore this week - although the buildings will remain closed for the time being

Although, Covid regulations are easing and we can now meet outdoors in small groups - options for things to do are still very limited. But, while indoor events are still closed for the timebeing outdoor attractions are starting to open up.

Here are some ideas for days out this weekend.

Colchester Zoo, Maldon Rd, Heckfordbridge, Colchester CO3 0SL

Colchester Zoo, one of the leading breeding centres in the country for endangered animals is open again after lockdown. Booking is essential as numbers are limited because of social distancing regulations. Only the outdoor areas are currently open but this covers the majority of the wildlife park.

Colchester Zoo has now reopened its outdoor enclosures - Credit: Archant

Booking is currently available until May 16, 2021. Booking for visits between May 17 and June 6 will be available to book from 9am on Wednesday May 12, 2021. Annual passholders can visit after 11am - see website for details.

There are a range of prices and saver tickets depending on when you go. For tickets and full information about pricing and entry regulations visit the Colchester Zoo website.

Framlingham Castle, Church St, Framlingham, Woodbridge IP13 9BP

The grounds and Wall Walk of Framlingham Castle are open. Takeaway catering is available and the shop is open, but all indoor areas remain closed, and safety measures are in place to keep everyone safe. All visits need to be booked in advance.

Framlingham Castle dates back to the 11th century and the walls and grounds are now open again for families to explore - Credit: English Heritage

The English Heritage site is surrounded by parkland and a picturesque lake, so there is plenty of space for youngsters to run around in and explore. Families can muster their courage, walk the spectacular wall walk and explore the towering walls behind which Mary Tudor was proclaimed Queen of England. From the remarkable 10.5 metre high curtain wall, take in breath-taking views of the Suffolk landscape and imagine life over 500 years ago.

Tickets and Covid regulations can be accessed online at the Framlingham Castle website.

Ickworth Park, The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury Saint Edmunds IP29 5QE

The outdoor spaces at Ickworth are open. Car parking spaces must be booked in advance as there are limited numbers allowed on site. Cafes are open for takeaways only from 10am-4pm. Entry is free for National Trust members, non members will need to pay. Everyone will need to book online.

Ickworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. The grounds are now open to the public but car parking spaces must be booked in advance - Credit: �NTPL/Robert Morris

With more than 1,800 acres of parkland, gardens and brand new all-weather path to enjoy, Ickworth is the perfect place to get back to nature, while observing social distancing measures of course. The adventure playground has also re-opened.

Pleasurewood Hills, Leisure Way, Lowestoft NR32 5DZ

Pleasurewood Hills theme park has reopened for the weekends in May. Located between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, this is home to some amazing rides including the Mini-Twister, Wipeout, the Waveswinger and Shiver Me Timbers.

The Fireball at Pleasurewood Hills. The Theme park is open at weekends - Credit: Archant

Currently social distancing regulations are in place and groups of no more than six people per group are allowed in together. Food outlets open as takeaway services. From May 17, 2021, groups of up to 30 will be permitted outside, while rule of six will apply indoors. All tickets need to be booked in advance online.

Kentwell Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9BA

The extensive gardens at Kentwell Hall are open although the main house will remain closed for the time being because of Covid regulations. The gardens are open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays but tickets must be booked in advance online. Opening times are from 11am to 3pm.

Kentwell Hall in Long Melford. The gardens are now open to visitors but the hall remains closed - Credit: Archant

The gardens feature romantic moats, extensive lawns, walled gardens, massive clipped yews, espaliered fruit trees and giant cedars surround the House. The site located between Bury St Edmunds, Long Melford and Sudbury enjoys 30 acres of tranquil breathing space, with a surprise to delight the senses around every corner.

Stonham Barns Motorcycle Show, Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT

Stonham Barns Park is hosting an epic Motorcycle Show on May 9 May, 2021 and is expected to attract motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the East of England.

The Motorcycle Show, in association with Orwell Motorcycles of Ipswich, will be staged at the Mid-Suffolk Showground, and will feature award-winning sports bikes, café racers, old school choppers, lifestyle products, trade and dealership stands, autojumble, live bands, bars and hot food outlets.

World-class stunt rider Lee Musslewhite will be in the showring with his Extreme Bike Battle challenge. The UK’s best riders from Freestyle Motocross (FMX), BMX and MTB will go head to head in an epic stunt battle to find out who is king of two wheels. Lee is a professional BMX Flatland rider, current UK Flatland Champion and Guinness World Record Holder who competes and performs shows at the highest level internationally.

Cedric the plumbing bike built by Ivor Forward in memory of his father. which will be on display at the Stonham Barns Motorcycle Show this weekend - Credit: Keith Suffling

One of the exhibits at the show will be a bike highly revered by Back Street Heroes that was built by a family member of the owner of Stonham Barns Park Alan Forward. Ivor Forward,

Alan’s cousin, built it in memory of his father Cedric who was a plumber.

The BSA A10-based 1970s shed-built chopper has been fully customised by Ivor with plumbing accessories including copper pipes and ball cocks. It has been described by the magazine as ‘just so completely different from the norm’. Says Ivor of the bike, "I wanted to build a memorial to him that would reflect him and put a smile on my face. And that is exactly what I did."

For more information visit the Stonham Barns website. Covid regulations and socially distancing will be observed.