What's going on at Woodbridge's Christmas in the Hills

Christmas on the Hills is an immersive, family-friendly trail in Woodbridge this October. - Credit: Fresh Air Events

Step into a winter wonderland this year in Woodbridge as a group of filmmakers plan to bring Santa and his Elves to the Seckford Hills.

Located on the outside of the riverside town, next to the Seckford Hall Hotel, the Seckford Hills will be turned into a creative Christmas trail, running from December 11 to December 24.

Organisers will take visitors on a winding path past an Elf Workshop, down Reindeer Road and into a sparkling light tunnel.

From there visitors will walk down Candy Cane Lane, staring up in awe at the giant elves, and avoid the freezing wrath of the Ice Queen.

Finally, once this epic journey is complete the weary traveller will meet Father Christmas and receive a gift before toasting marshmallows by the fire.

A spokesman for Fresh Air Events said: “This will be a magical event suitable for children big and small – and their parents too!

“Guests will be taken on a tour round the hills taking in a range of delightful festive experiences brought to them through the power of film – projectors, holograms and fabulous props – and then they get to see the Big Man himself.

“It’s going to be the perfect way for families to welcome in the holidays.”

The event follows the previous Halloween in the Hills event, which also took place in the 34-acre Seckford Hills.

The spokesman added: “We had some fantastic feedback from our Halloween Trail and some suggestions on how to make it even better – including only running the event in the evening when our projectors work best, and the twinkling lights of the trail are extra magical.

“We are a family-run company and always strive to make improvements, so we decided to take forward everything we learned and do something even more fabulous for Christmas.

"This is set to be more immersive than anything we have done before, with more actors, special effects, lights and fun.”

The event will be open every evening from Saturday, December 11, to Friday, December 24, from 4pm until 8pm.

Tickets will cost just £8 per person and include a token gift from Santa. Marshmallows are available at an extra cost and there will be a range of food stalls available on site.