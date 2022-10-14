Free eco-friendly fireworks event to mark Bonfire Night in Suffolk town
- Credit: Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music
An eco-friendly firework event is returning to the historic Tide Mill in Woodbridge to celebrate Bonfire Night.
There will be a selection of artists taking part along with a light art show during the Fish Friendly Fireworks festival on Saturday, November 5, from 6pm to 8pm.
The free event, which is a part of the Winter Light Festival and Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music, offers an eco-friendly alternative to regular fireworks, encourages creativity in the community and raises money for cultural education.
The night will feature music by Ben Osborne and guests, with visuals prepared by Jim Horsfield.
The organisers say that they take environmental responsibilities “seriously” by not using generators, operating a leave-no-trace policy, encouraging train travel for artists and audiences, and hosting a dedicated EcoZone as well as educational activities at the venue.
Artists of all ages have been invited to submit artworks that will be projected onto Woodbridge’s iconic landmark.
The competition involves local schools, Woodbridge Arts Club and features pop-up workshops by Alice Stallard.
Most Read
- 1 Five years for ex-primary headteacher found with a million indecent images
- 2 The 32 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
- 3 Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?
- 4 Cyclist dies after crash involving several vehicles in Ipswich
- 5 Suffolk village is spared from 69 park homes as appeal is rejected
- 6 New dessert and milkshake shop set to open in Suffolk town centre
- 7 Suffolk church in Detectorists series named one of BBC's most iconic places
- 8 Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware
- 9 'Hugely significant' giant warehouse by A14 gets the go-ahead
- 10 Town game next month picked for Sky coverage, kick-off moved
Ms Stallard said: “We’re delighted to receive funding from Arts Council England and East Suffolk Council, so that we can continue our work with participatory art and culture in the local area.”
Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music, which took place in September, was a big success, gathering some of the biggest music stars and their fans.