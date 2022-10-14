Free eco-friendly fireworks event to mark Bonfire Night in Suffolk town

Fish Friendly Fireworks at Tide Mill in Woodbridge - Credit: Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music

An eco-friendly firework event is returning to the historic Tide Mill in Woodbridge to celebrate Bonfire Night.

There will be a selection of artists taking part along with a light art show during the Fish Friendly Fireworks festival on Saturday, November 5, from 6pm to 8pm.

The free event, which is a part of the Winter Light Festival and Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music, offers an eco-friendly alternative to regular fireworks, encourages creativity in the community and raises money for cultural education.

Fish Friendly Fireworks at Tide Mill in Woodbridge - Credit: Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music

The night will feature music by Ben Osborne and guests, with visuals prepared by Jim Horsfield.

The organisers say that they take environmental responsibilities “seriously” by not using generators, operating a leave-no-trace policy, encouraging train travel for artists and audiences, and hosting a dedicated EcoZone as well as educational activities at the venue.

Artists of all ages have been invited to submit artworks that will be projected onto Woodbridge’s iconic landmark.

Fish Friendly Fireworks at Tide Mill in Woodbridge - Credit: Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music

The competition involves local schools, Woodbridge Arts Club and features pop-up workshops by Alice Stallard.

Ms Stallard said: “We’re delighted to receive funding from Arts Council England and East Suffolk Council, so that we can continue our work with participatory art and culture in the local area.”

Les Spaine, Ben Osborne and Jazzie B at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music - Credit: John Ferguson

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music, which took place in September, was a big success, gathering some of the biggest music stars and their fans.